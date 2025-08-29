US Startup Turning Radioactive Trash To Gold

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 04:32
Threshold
T$0.01655+1.90%
U
U$0.0105+6.16%
Boom
BOOM$0.01338+2.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10402+3.17%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05726-3.42%
Startup
STARTUP$0.012966+30.93%
TrashCoin
TRASH$0.004802-22.02%

Nuclear waste is actually a super-valuable resources, according to U.S. startup Curio.

AFP via Getty Images

A new startup says it can turn dangerous nuclear waste into fresh usable fuel and valuable rare metals and materials, like rhodium and palladium, used in catalytic converters, and krypton-85 and americium-241, used in electronics and smoke detectors.

The startup is Curio, and the CEO is Ed McGinnis, former acting Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy at the Department of Energy. McGinnis says spent nuclear fuel isn’t dangerous waste but valuable treasure.

“After [nuclear fuel] is run for about five years in the United States … you’ve only used about 4% of that energy value,” he told me in a recent TechFirst podcast. “It’s even better than just that. Because the magic of uranium, when it’s fissioning, actually generates a plethora of other highly valuable isotopes: for medical purposes, for space exploration, for industrial processes. And on top of it … you have rare precious metals that are created.”

The United States currently has 94 commercial nuclear reactors that generate nearly 97 gigawatts of low‑carbon power: about 19% of the nation’s electricity. But much of the uranium and enrichment infrastructure relies heavily on Russia, which isn’t great for national energy security. And the current boom in AI has tech giants like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon looking for even more nuclear power to fuel carbon-neutral generative artificial intelligence.

The solution, according to Curio, is in our toxic nuclear waste dumps.

In the past, recycling nuclear fuel to extract the remaining energy-producing value has been dirty and dangerous, using nitric acid and creating additional radioactive contamination. Curio’s process is a dry electrochemical and pyroprocessing system, using heat and chemical reactions to separate isotopes and fission products, thanks to the materials’ different boiling points and weights. Curio also applies electric currents to separate metallic elements such as uranium and plutonium, taking advantage of the fact that virtually all nuclear fission products are metals, or behave like metals.

The result is clean, separate elements: uranium, that can be put back in a reactor as fuel, plutonium, which can be used at low non-weapons-grade purities in newer reactor types, and numerous other valuable materials such as rhodium, palladium, Krypton, Americium, Cesium, Strontium, and more.

And the uranium for reactor fuel?

“We will pull out enough,” says McGinnis, “to provide as much as a third of the entire United States nuclear uranium feedstock annually from one facility.”

The U.S. currently has about 90,000 metric tons of highly radioactive spent fuel, and is accumulating more at roughly 2,000 tons per year. Globally, the world has about 400,000 tons, only a third of which has been reprocessed.

So there’s plenty of raw material.

Assuming this works, the even better news is that the reprocessing takes materials that have a dangerously radioactive lifespan of 10,000 years down to material that is only unsafe for a few hundred years. That’s huge on multiple levels: less nuclear waste overall, and remaining nuclear waste that is only unsafe for hundreds rather than thousands of years, making much easier and much more politically palatable to find safe storage locations.

So: will it work?

McGinnis is confident that it does. And the Department of Energy is mostly funding a three-year demonstration contract at a national lab, which should wrap up sometime next year. If all goes as planned, a commercial-scale facility could follow in three to five years.

And that could put the U.S. on a two-track course to solve both its AI-driven energy crunch, and the problematic nuclear waste dilemma … plus offer a bunch of super-valuable metals and isotopes. For example, Curio says that its processing could provide 10% of the world’s rhodium demand from U.S. waste alone.

All of which could redefine how we view nuclear waste altogether: as a resource, a strategic advantage, and a key plank in a safe and clean energy infrastructure of the future.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnkoetsier/2025/08/28/nuclear-waste-to-ai-fuel-us-startup-turning-radioactive-trash-to-gold/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16212+1.64%
SIX
SIX$0.02184-1.04%
FUNToken
FUN$0.00942-0.45%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Partager
Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is experiencing renewed interest after fresh data revealed a massive 300% spike in on-chain activity. The meme coin recorded one of its most significant surges in transaction volume in months, indicating a possible sign of the market bottoming as large holders seemingly prepare for the next leg.  Shiba Inu Sees Explosive On-Chain Growth Shiba Inu’s on-chain activity has erupted in recent days, with token transfer volumes recording a major increase. According to Etherscan’s data, on August 25, SHIB’s transfer volume surged over 4.25 trillion tokens, representing a 300% increase from the 1.13 trillion recorded the previous day. This sudden rise highlights renewed liquidity flows and investor participation, possibly signaling that Shiba Inu may be gearing up for a market bottom.  Related Reading: Shiba Inu 699,000% Imbalance: What Happened To Trigger It? Interestingly, despite the dramatic surge in volume, transaction counts did not follow the same upward trend. Data shows that while August 24 saw 5,478 transfers, the number slightly declined to 5,355 on August 25, marking a drop of 123 transactions. This disparity suggests that the spike in Shiba Inu’s on-chain volume was not driven by a higher number of transfers, but rather by larger transaction sizes, indicating renewed whale activity or significant reallocations within the ecosystem.  As of August 27, SHIB’s transfer volume slightly cooled to 3.26 trillion tokens, with transaction counts dropping significantly to 4,811. Despite this reduction, the metric still reflects a strong level of on-chain engagement compared to prior weeks. With the Shiba Inu price currently consolidating around the $0.000012 range, the recent surge in transfer volume may suggest that the market is finding its floor before the next expansion phase.  Analyst Says SHIB’s Consolidation May Be Ending A new chart analysis by crypto market expert Kamran Asghar has added a fresh layer of optimism for Shiba Inu holders. Sharing his insights on X social media, Asghar hinted at the possibility that SHIB’s long-term consolidation may be coming to an end. Related Reading: Shiba Inu Head And Shoulders Pattern Signals 540% Upshoot To New All-Time Highs The analyst noted that Shiba Inu’s accumulation pattern is strikingly similar to those of previous consolidation phases that preceded massive price rallies. The accompanying chart shows three distinct accumulation zones in the meme coin’s history. The first occurred before its 1,154.2% rally in late 2021, while the second phase led to a 501.23% surge in early 2024.  Now, Shiba Inu is trading within an extended accumulation zone again, and Asghar suggests this could be the setup for another explosive move. If the current pattern holds, the analyst predicts that the next breakout could see the meme coin’s price skyrocket toward $0.00009, marking a new all-time high. As of writing, Shibua Inu is trading at $0.0000126, meaning a rally to this projected target would represent a significant increase of approximately 614%. Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001265+0.95%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.022638+74.63%
Movement
MOVE$0.1283+3.80%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/08/29 05:00
Partager
Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

For far too long, the meme coin market has been flooded with a countless number of presales that offer neither engagement, utility, nor innovation.  Even after launch, most of these projects still relegate early participants to passive investors, and as a result, they often fade into obscurity quickly.  Pepenode, however, stands apart from the crowd, […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01326+0.22%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003017-2.52%
Farcana
FAR$0.000299+6.40%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/08/29 03:28
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure