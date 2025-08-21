‘US tariffs on mining rigs are rising sharply’ as CleanSpark, IREN report massive liabilities

US Bitcoin miners face mounting costs and regulatory pressure as the trade war reshapes the industry.

The US-led trade war is having major repercussions for the Bitcoin mining industry, with looming disputes with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) potentially exposing American companies to massive liabilities.

That was a key takeaway from The Miner Mag’s latest Bitcoin Mining Update, which examined how mining firms are navigating a complex tariff environment shaped by ongoing US-China trade tensions.

With the White House modifying tariff rates on several Asian countries, the effective duty now stands at 57.6% on China-origin mining machines and 21.6% on those from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, according to the report.

Read more