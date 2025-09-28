US threatens complaints, seeks talks on EU digital rules

The United States has warned the European Union that its digital rule book could damage trans-Atlantic relations unless overhauled. Washington contends that the laws unfairly saddle American tech companies with liability and would limit free speech on the internet.

The alert is being issued even as Europe cracks down on the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and the Digital Services Act (DSA). These laws, which are aimed at controlling powerful platforms and online content, are already facing stiff pushback from US companies operating in Russia, including Apple and Meta’s Facebook and Google.

US demands changes to EU laws

Andrew Puzder, Donald Trump’s ambassador to the European Union, has ramped up Washington’s assault on Europe’s digital rulebook. Puzder, speaking in Brussels, said the US will send formal submissions to the European Commission outlining its concerns next week. The idea, he said, is to initiate direct discussions with EU officials on how those regulations are shaped and how they impact American companies.

Central to the dispute are two flagship bills: a Digital Markets Act (DMA) that seeks to curb the power that “gatekeepers” like Google, Apple, Amazon, and Meta exercise over smaller companies; and a Digital Services Act (DSA) intended to make platforms police illegal or harmful content. These laws are among the most ambitious tech regulations globally, and they are rewriting how online companies can act in Europe.

Puzder argued that although the legislation was written to appear neutral, it placed heavier restrictions on American companies than European ones. He said Europeans considered the rules more lenient than the US believed, and stressed that both sides needed to review the acts carefully.

He claimed that no American president, whether Republican or Democrat, could remain passive if restrictions were imposed on US businesses or citizens’ basic rights. He added that if the legislation tended to impose economic pain on competitors outside Europe to benefit European industry, the United States would strongly oppose it.

President Trump has echoed these fears and threatened that his administration will retaliate if some American businesses are treated unjustly. He had threatened retaliatory tariffs and other trade measures against countries that “discriminate” against American tech companies. Earlier this year, Trump suggested that allies could see higher duties imposed on cars and other products if they did not address digital rules the US views as detrimental to its interests.

The tough talk serves as one illustration of how seriously Washington is taking Europe’s digital agenda. Though the US and EU recently secured a trade deal that held off an escalation of tariffs, the friction over tech regulation runs the risk of resurrecting tensions just as both sides had embraced improved relations.

EU defends its digital sovereignty

The European Commission has denied that the move is discriminatory. Officials have said the rules are impartial and apply to any company, regardless of where it is based. They contend that the laws are necessary to ensure fairer competition and safer online environments.

France and Germany have backed Brussels out in the open. Both governments said Europe has the authority to regulate its digital market without being forced by Washington.

Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s competition chief, said the DMA was necessary to prevent powerful platforms from running unrestrained. She said the bloc will not relax or cancel its standards under pressure from the US.

Meanwhile, the Commission has initiated a public consultation on potential simplification of the digital rules. Critics worry the process could water down protections, while industry lobbyists seek weaker rules. The consultation is open for responses until October 14.

The fight over digital regulation risks overshadowing recent improvements in US-EU ties. Both parties agreed to a broad trade deal that staved off a transatlantic trade war in July.

But the digital standoff may strain that goodwill. Threats from the US to retaliate on one side and pledges of EU sovereignty on the other set the stage for a tough negotiation in the months ahead.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast