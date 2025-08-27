US to publish economic data on blockchain, Commerce chief says

2025/08/27 06:26
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick the department will begin publish GDP data onchain first, and gradually include other economic data.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the Department of Commerce will begin publishing economic statistics, including gross domestic product (GDP) data, on the blockchain.

Lutnick made the announcement during a White House cabinet meeting on Tuesday, describing the effort as a move to expand blockchain-based data distribution across government agencies. Speaking to US President Donald Trump and other government officials, he said:

Lutnick said the initiative will begin with GDP figures and could expand across federal departments after the Commerce Department finishes “ironing out all of the details” for the implementation.

