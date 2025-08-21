US-Traded Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Experience Record Outflows! Here’s the Latest Data

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 03:28
Bitcoin
BTC$114,005.14+0.43%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1846+3.88%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0499+15.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021952+3.23%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000583+4.42%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407--%

Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) traded in the US experienced massive outflows on Tuesday.

Record Outflows from Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in the US

According to SoSoValue data, there were net outflows of $523 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs and $422 million from spot Ethereum ETFs. This suggests that institutional investors are repositioning their portfolios ahead of upcoming macroeconomic developments.

On the Bitcoin side, the biggest outflow was $246.9 million from Fidelity’s FBTC fund, while Grayscale GBTC recorded a net outflow of $115.5 million.

BlackRock’s IBIT fund reported zero inflows for the day. On the Ethereum front, outflows were led by Fidelity’s FETH fund ($156.3 million) and Grayscale ETHE ($122 million). This was the second-largest daily outflow for spot Ethereum ETFs since launch.

BTC Markets analyst Rachael Lucas noted that the outflows could be linked to profit-taking or cash-to-bond rotation by investors, while a strong dollar and inflation concerns are triggering risk aversion.

According to the data, Bitcoin’s price fell 1.57% to $112,500 in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum fell 1.54% to $4,060. Lucas emphasized that ETF outflows create selling pressure in spot markets in the short term, but that ETFs have structural importance in cryptocurrency pricing in the long term.

According to the analyst, the Fed minutes to be released this week and Powell’s Jackson Hole speech will play a critical role in determining the direction of market flows.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/us-traded-spot-bitcoin-and-ethereum-etfs-experience-record-outflows-heres-the-latest-data/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

Only two members of the Federal Reserve board supported President Donald Trump’s push to cut rates during the central bank’s July meeting, according to minutes released Wednesday by the Fed itself. Those two were Governor Christopher Waller and Governor Michelle Bowman, who both voted to lower the benchmark interest rate, arguing that the labor market […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.886+2.38%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03839+4.60%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05489-8.47%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 03:39
Partager
A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

According to PANews on June 19, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89AB recharged 4 million US dollars in USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to purchase HYPE tokens.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.77+0.16%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998-0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0716-20.62%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:55
Partager
How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

EminiFX owner gets 228 million Ponzi fraud fine. The scheme used money on new clients to pay the early investors. The case is an indication of tighter crypto regulation and enforcement. The 228 million dollar sum is the amount that the EminiFX founder is held accountable for. This follows a long probe into a Ponzi. […] The post How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FINE
FINE$0.0000000018987-2.66%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/21 03:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

JPMorgan and Mitsubishi are negotiating a $22 billion loan to finance an AI data center

Wormhole Foundation Counters Layerzero’s Stargate Acquisition Bid