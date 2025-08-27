US-Traded Spot Ethereum ETFs Continue to Increase in Flows! Outpacing Bitcoin ETFs! Details Here

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 04:30
SIX
SIX$0.02108-0.75%
Mode Network
MODE$0.002068+0.29%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005014-1.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10199+2.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019071+2.05%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357--%

US-traded spot Ethereum ETFs reported positive flows for the third consecutive day, recording a total net inflow of $443.9 million on Monday.

Ethereum ETFs Outpace Bitcoin: $444 Million Daily Inflows

According to SoSoValue data, BlackRock’s ETHA fund saw the highest inflows with $314.9 million, while Fidelity’s FETH fund saw $87.4 million invested. Bitwise, 21Shares, Invesco, and Grayscale’s Mini Ethereum Trust funds also saw positive inflows.

Another noteworthy point is that the capital flowing into Ethereum ETFs on the same day was more than double the amount flowing into Bitcoin ETFs. This is considered a strong signal that the capital rotation in the markets is shifting towards Ethereum.

“Ethereum ETFs continue to outperform Bitcoin ETFs due to their yield-generating mechanisms, regulatory clarity, and increased use in institutional treasuries,” said Nick Ruck, Director of LVRG Research.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs snapped a six-day streak of outflows, returning to positive flow, with BlackRock, Fidelity, and four other funds reporting a combined net inflow of $219 million. However, Bitcoin fell below $110,000 for the first time in six weeks, while Ethereum and other major altcoins saw sharper declines.

Analysts say the optimism generated by Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s “dovish” remarks last week was short-lived, with investors returning to risk-off mode. Despite the price declines, ETF inflows suggest that corporate confidence remains strong, according to Ruck.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/us-traded-spot-ethereum-etfs-continue-to-increase-in-flows-outpacing-bitcoin-etfs-details-here/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Discover the 7 best crypto sportsbooks with BTC and TON support, no KYC, fast payouts, and full football market coverage in 2025.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,557.08+1.28%
TONCOIN
TON$3.174+2.12%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/27 03:44
Partager
Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Today, Canary Capital, a digital asset manager, has filed an S-1 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Trump Coin ETF. Once approved, the ETF will trade under the ticker “MRCA” and will be part of Canary’s larger plan to focus on  American-made crypto projects.  This filing came just […]
U
U$0.0114-8.80%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.493+4.61%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03637+1.25%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 01:48
Partager
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$49.7+15.50%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005032-1.50%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.144851+8.17%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

US DOJ files to seize $225M in crypto tied to pig butchering schemes