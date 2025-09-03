US Treasury Secretary Bessent declares bond markets calm

2025/09/03
Untied States (US) Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent downplayed an upcoming meeting of world leaders that excludes Western nations. Bessent also acknowledged that the Federal Reserve (Fed) should be politically independent, but either couldn’t or wouldn’t specifically elaborate on his waffled claim that the Fed has “made a lot of mistakes”, outside of not obeying President Donald Trump’s demands for lower interest rates.

Bessent made several appearances throughout the holiday Monday, making sure the Trump administration’s brand of policy conveyance maintained a steady stream through the American market session.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/us-treasury-secretary-bessent-downplays-us-excluding-china-summit-declares-bond-markets-calm-202509012302

