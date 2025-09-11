US Treasury Yields and FX Impact: A Trader’s View

2025/09/11
The sharp move lower in US Treasury yields has become the key driver of global FX markets. Weak labour data and rising expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts have pushed the 10-year yield down toward 4.08%, while the 2-year yield has dropped close to 3.5%. The yield curve is beginning to steepen as markets price in easing on the short end but remain cautious about longer-term fiscal risks.

💱 For FX traders, the implications are significant. A softer 2-year yield reduces the dollar’s carry advantage, leading to broad USD pressure against major peers. EUR/USD and GBP/USD have benefited from this shift, with investors positioning for further gains if the Fed confirms a dovish bias. USD/JPY has also come under pressure as the rate differential narrows, reviving yen strength. Emerging market currencies may find short-term support from a weaker dollar, though risk sentiment will remain the key factor.

📊 Strategy wise, traders should monitor upcoming US CPI and PPI releases along with Fed communication. Any confirmation of earlier rate cuts could accelerate dollar weakness. However, inflation surprises or geopolitical risks may still trigger safe-haven demand.

👉 The market is at a turning point, and volatility around US data is likely to remain high. Positioning carefully and managing risk is essential.

