US Treasury’s DeFi ID Plan Draws Privacy Backlash

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 21:16
RealLink
REAL$0.05696+1.35%
TRIBE
TRIBE$0.6824+2.10%
Movement
MOVE$0.1289-2.71%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001736--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020636-6.67%
SPACE ID
ID$0.1614-1.40%

The US Treasury is exploring whether identity checks should be built directly into decentralized finance (DeFi) smart contracts, a move critics warn could rewrite the very foundations of permissionless finance.

Last week, the agency opened a consultation under the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act), which was signed into law in July. The Act directs the Treasury to evaluate new compliance tools to fight illicit finance in crypto markets.

One idea was embedding identity credentials directly into smart contracts. In practice, this would mean a DeFi protocol could automatically verify a user’s government ID, biometric credential, or digital wallet certificate before allowing a transaction to proceed.

Supporters argue that building Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks into blockchain infrastructure could streamline compliance and keep criminals out of DeFi.

Treasury considers digital ID verification in DeFi. Source: Laz

Fraser Mitchell, Chief Product Officer at AML provider SmartSearch, told Cointelegraph that such tools could “unmask the anonymous transactions that make these networks so attractive to criminals.”

“Real-time monitoring for suspicious activity can make it easier for platforms to mitigate risk, detect and ultimately prevent money launderers from using their networks to wash the proceeds from some of the world’s worst crimes,” Mitchell said.

Related: GENIUS Act to spark wave of ‘killer apps’ and new payment services: Sygnum

DeFi ID checks: protect data or risk surveillance?

Mitchell acknowledged the privacy tradeoff but argued that solutions exist. “Only the necessary data required for monitoring or regulatory audits should be stored, with everything else deleted. Any data that is held should be encrypted at row level, reducing the risk of a major breach.”

However, critics say the proposal risks hollowing out the core of DeFi. Mamadou Kwidjim Toure, CEO of Ubuntu Tribe, compared the plan to “putting cameras in every living room.”

“On paper, it looks like a neat compliance shortcut. But you turn a neutral, permissionless infrastructure into one where access is gated by government-approved identity credentials. That fundamentally changes what DeFi is meant to be,” Toure told Cointelegraph.

He warned that if biometric or government IDs are tied to blockchain wallets, “every transaction risks becoming permanently traceable to a real-world person. You lose pseudonymity and, by extension, the ability to transact without surveillance.”

For Toure, the stakes go beyond compliance. “Financial freedom relies on the right to a private economic life. Embedding ID at the protocol level erodes that and creates dangerous precedents. Governments could censor transactions, blacklist wallets, or even automate tax collection directly through smart contracts.”

Related: GENIUS Act yield ban may push trillions into tokenized assets — ex-bank exec

Who gets left behind?

Another concern is exclusion. Billions of people globally still lack formal identification. If DeFi protocols require government-issued credentials, entire communities, migrants, refugees and the unbanked risk being locked out.

“It may restrict access for users who prefer anonymity or cannot meet ID requirements, limiting DeFi’s democratic nature,” Toure said.

Data security is also a flashpoint. Linking biometric databases to financial activity could make hacks more catastrophic, exposing both money and personal identity in a single breach.

Critics stress that the choice isn’t binary between crime havens and mass surveillance. Privacy-preserving tools like zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) and decentralized identity (DID) standards offer ways to verify eligibility without exposing full identity.

With ZKPs, users can prove they are not on a sanctions list or over 18 without revealing who they are. DID frameworks allow users to hold verifiable credentials and selectively disclose them. “Instead of static government IDs, users hold verifiable credentials they selectively disclose,” Toure said.

Magazine: Scottie Pippen says Michael Saylor warned him about Satoshi chatter

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/us-treasury-defi-id-plan-privacy-risk?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Contradictory Claims Surround Altcoin Said to Earn $2.79 Billion – Founder Confirms, but Problems Appear to Exist

Contradictory Claims Surround Altcoin Said to Earn $2.79 Billion – Founder Confirms, but Problems Appear to Exist

The post Contradictory Claims Surround Altcoin Said to Earn $2.79 Billion – Founder Confirms, but Problems Appear to Exist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The claim that “Aave will receive 7% of the WLFI token supply,” which is trending in the cryptocurrency market, was denied by the WLFI team, according to Wu Blockchain. Speaking to WuBlockchain, the team stated that this information was “false and unfounded.” The allegations emerged after a community member posted on the X platform. The post referenced a previously published proposal suggesting that AaveDAO would receive 20% of the protocol fees generated from WLFI Aave v3 and approximately 7% of the total WLFI supply. Following these discussions, Aave founder Stani.eth responded “yes” to the question in a comment on X, claiming that an agreement had been reached, and described community rumors as the “art of the agreement.” According to the rumors, Aave’s alleged 7% token share is valued at approximately $2.79 billion. For comparison, AAVE’s current fully diluted market capitalization (FV) is $5.9 billion. At the time of writing, AAVE is trading at $354, a 7.5% increase in the last 24 hours. AAVE’s total market capitalization stands at $5.3 billion. Chart showing the rise in AAVE price over the past week. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/contradictory-claims-surround-altcoin-said-to-earn-2-79-billion-founder-confirms-but-problems-appear-to-exist/
WLFI
WLFI$----%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005814-6.58%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0137-3.85%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 22:37
Partager
Ethereum Jumps 25% in August, but History Warns of a Risky September

Ethereum Jumps 25% in August, but History Warns of a Risky September

While Ether (ETH) is reaching new highs with a surge of more than 25% in August, investors wonder: are we witnessing a lasting consolidation or just a rebound before a correction? Driven by ETF inflows and a favorable macroeconomic climate, ETH is once again attracting institutional investors. However, history tempers optimism. Since 2016, every August rally has been followed by a bearish September. Will the current euphoria mark a break or will it reactivate the market's seasonal mechanics? L’article Ethereum Jumps 25% in August, but History Warns of a Risky September est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10112+1.08%
Ethereum
ETH$4,799.14+0.73%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/24 22:05
Partager
Concerns of Bitcoin And Dogecoin Price Slippage Rise As Investors Rotate To Layer Brett

Concerns of Bitcoin And Dogecoin Price Slippage Rise As Investors Rotate To Layer Brett

Bitcoin’s wild swings have investors on edge. After hitting a fresh all-time high just last Thursday, BTC has already dropped over $10,000 in a single week, leaving traders scrambling for stability. Analysts point to a slowdown in demand across the market as the main culprit. Meanwhile, Dogecoin, once the darling of meme traders, is also […]
Bitcoin
BTC$114,430.27-0.37%
Edge
EDGE$0.53361-13.68%
Wilder World
WILD$0.408+4.10%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/24 22:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Contradictory Claims Surround Altcoin Said to Earn $2.79 Billion – Founder Confirms, but Problems Appear to Exist

Ethereum Jumps 25% in August, but History Warns of a Risky September

Concerns of Bitcoin And Dogecoin Price Slippage Rise As Investors Rotate To Layer Brett

Lido and AAVE TVL Hit New ATH. Time for Altseason?

One year since Durov’s arrest: What’s happened and what’s ahead?