US Treasury’s DeFi ID plan is ‘like putting cameras in every living room’

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/24 18:09
Moonveil
MORE$0.10099+0.74%
Movement
MOVE$0.1285-2.79%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001726-1.03%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.000076-8.98%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03784-3.46%
Wink
LIKE$0.012703-1.10%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.0094+25.50%
SPACE ID
ID$0.1606-1.59%

Critics warn the US Treasury’s push to embed ID checks into DeFi smart contracts could erode privacy and hollow out permissionless finance.

The US Treasury is exploring whether identity checks should be built directly into decentralized finance (DeFi) smart contracts, a move critics warn could rewrite the very foundations of permissionless finance.

Last week, the agency opened a consultation under the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act), which was signed into law in July. The Act directs the Treasury to evaluate new compliance tools to fight illicit finance in crypto markets.

One idea was embedding identity credentials directly into smart contracts. In practice, this would mean a DeFi protocol could automatically verify a user’s government ID, biometric credential, or digital wallet certificate before allowing a transaction to proceed.

Read more

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

PANews reported on June 20 that the People's Bank of China maintained the one-year and five-year loan prime rates (LPR) at 3% and 3.5%, respectively.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02088-2.61%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0675-3.15%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06699+4.96%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 09:06
Partager
China’s Ant Group denies rumors about an RWA and stablecoin joint venture

China’s Ant Group denies rumors about an RWA and stablecoin joint venture

Ant Group denies rumors of a collaboration between Ant Financial Technology and publicly-listed Chinese company Hainan Huatie involving partnerships in RWA and stablecoins. In an official statement shared on the social platform WeChat, the fintech arm of Alibaba addressed rumors…
ANTTIME
ANT$0.000037-28.70%
Allo
RWA$0.005446-1.10%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 17:20
Partager
A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the past 48 hours to open 20x leveraged BTC and 10x leveraged BNB long positions.
Binance Coin
BNB$860.28-3.41%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,645.11-0.51%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002--%
Partager
PANews2025/08/24 18:55
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

China’s Ant Group denies rumors about an RWA and stablecoin joint venture

A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

Hong Kong to Implement Basel-Crypto Standards in 2026

MAGACOIN FINANCE Rides the Meme Trend, But BlockDAG’s $380M Presale and Dashboard V4 Deliver Real Utility