US, UK to collaborate on AI, quantum computing, nuclear energy development

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/19 02:41
US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday during Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom.

The United States and the United Kingdom signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday to jointly develop artificial intelligence, nuclear energy, telecommunications and quantum computing for a wide range of uses including space travel, military defense, targeted biomedical drugs and medical procedures.

The MOU, which is not legally binding and changes no existing agreements between the two countries, proposes joint research initiatives between a host of government departments and agencies in both countries to study these emerging technologies.

The two countries will form a task group to develop quantum computing hardware, software, algorithms and interoperability standards, according to the MOU.

