US will appeal time served sentences for HashFlare cofounders

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/27 14:03
Prosecutors have appealed the sentences given to HashFlare founders Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin, after arguing the pair should get 10 years in prison.

US prosecutors have appealed the sentence of time served given to the co-founders of HashFlare, a crypto mining service and alleged $577 million Ponzi scheme.

Prosecutors told a Seattle federal court on Tuesday that the government was appealing the sentences that it handed down earlier this month to Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin to the Ninth Circuit.

Potapenko and Turõgin were in custody for 16 months in their native Estonia after their arrest in October 2022 and were extradited to the US in May 2024, where they pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Read more

Bitmain has partnered with listed company Ruihe Shuzhi to provide cloud computing mining services.

Bitmain has partnered with listed company Ruihe Shuzhi to provide cloud computing mining services.

PANews reported on August 27th that Bitmain and Hong Kong-listed Ruihe Digital Intelligence have officially reached a partnership. Ruihe will deploy Bitcoin (BTC) assets through Bitmain's HOST ANTMINER one-stop cloud mining service, expanding its revenue stream. This arrangement reduces operational complexity and risk exposure to hardware failures, energy management, and technical challenges. It allows Ruihe to conveniently deploy BTC assets and flexibly adjust its mining scale based on demand without being constrained by fixed assets. Under the terms of the service agreement, Ruihe also has the right to purchase mining machines, allowing it to directly control mining operations and hardware when necessary.
PANews2025/08/27 15:57
Trend Research is suspected to control 64.25% of the total NEIRO (uppercase) tokens

Trend Research is suspected to control 64.25% of the total NEIRO (uppercase) tokens

PANews reported on June 20 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, Trend Research not only holds 173,000 ETH, but also controls 64.25% of the total tokens of the
PANews2025/06/20 22:44
Trump Media Accelerates Crypto Portfolio with $6.4B Deal with Crypto.com

Trump Media Accelerates Crypto Portfolio with $6.4B Deal with Crypto.com

Trump Media is collaborating with Crypto.com in a $6.4B deal and has acquired $105 million in $CRO tokens as Crypto.com invests $50 million.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 16:30
