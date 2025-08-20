USD.AI officially launched and launched Allo Game and airdrop plan

PANews reported on August 20th that USD.AI has publicly launched and introduced the Allo Game. Users can earn Allo points by minting or staking USDai, which can be used to participate in the ICO allocation or airdrop. The total deposit limit is $100 million, with 70% of the circulating supply allocated to the ICO and 30% allocated to the airdrop. Rewards are tied to the revenue generated by AI infrastructure. All participants will receive the same valuation, with a circulating supply of $30 million (10% floating rate, or $300 million in FDV).
