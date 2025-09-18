USD/CAD falls back ahead of US Initial Jobless Claims data

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 22:50
NEAR
NEAR$3.032+12.83%
1
1$0.005031+403.10%
Threshold
T$0.0175+4.35%
SIX
SIX$0.02214+0.81%
Movement
MOVE$0.1368+9.61%
Jobless
JOBLESS$0.0083593+188.25%
  • USD/CAD retreats to near 1.3775 ahead of the US Initial Jobless Claims data for the week ending September 12.
  • Individuals claiming jobless benefits for the first time are expected to come in lower at 240K against the prior release of 263K.
  • Both the Fed and the BoC reduced interest rates by 25 bps on Wednesday amid slowing job demand.

The USD/CAD pair gives up its early gains and flattens around 1.3775 during the European trading session on Thursday. The Loonie pair falls back as the US Dollar (USD) struggles to extend its Wednesday’s recovery move amid caution ahead of the United States (US) Initial Jobless Claims data for the week ending September 12, which will be published at 12:30 GMT.

During European trading hours, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.1% down near 96.90. Earlier in the day, the DXY extended Wednesday’s recovery move to near 97.30.

Economists expect the number of individuals claiming jobless benefits for the first time to come in lower at 240K against the prior release of 263K. This was the highest reading seen in four years, which fuelled Federal Reserve (Fed) dovish expectations.

On Wednesday, the USD Index bounced back strongly from its fresh three-year low of 96.20 after the Fed’s monetary policy announcement, in which it reduced interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.00%-4.25%. The Fed stated that the monetary policy adjustment was appropriate as the job market doesn’t appear to be solid anymore.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada (BoC) also reduced interest rates by 25 bps to 2.5%, as expected, on Wednesday, and keeps the door open for further monetary policy easing amid weakness in the job market and a sharp decline in exports, while inflation remains well around the 2% target.

US Dollar FAQs

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022.
Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.

The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.

remains

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-cad-falls-back-ahead-of-us-initial-jobless-claims-data-202509181101

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

The post How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 17, 2025 As digital assets continue to reshape global finance, cloud mining has become one of the most effective ways for investors to generate stable passive income. Addressing the growing demand for simplicity, security, and profitability, IeByte has officially upgraded its fully automated cloud mining platform, empowering both beginners and experienced investors to earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other mainstream cryptocurrencies without the need for hardware or technical expertise. Why cloud mining in 2025? Traditional crypto mining requires expensive hardware, high electricity costs, and constant maintenance. In 2025, with blockchain networks becoming more competitive, these barriers have grown even higher. Cloud mining solves this by allowing users to lease professional mining power remotely, eliminating the upfront costs and complexity. IeByte stands at the forefront of this transformation, offering investors a transparent and seamless path to daily earnings. IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform With its latest upgrade, IeByte introduces: Full Automation: Mining contracts can be activated in just one click, with all processes handled by IeByte’s servers. Enhanced Security: Bank-grade encryption, cold wallets, and real-time monitoring protect every transaction. Scalable Options: From starter packages to high-level investment contracts, investors can choose the plan that matches their goals. Global Reach: Already trusted by users in over 100 countries. Mining contracts for 2025 IeByte offers a wide range of contracts tailored for every investor level. From entry-level plans with daily returns to premium high-yield packages, the platform ensures maximum accessibility. Contract Type Duration Price Daily Reward Total Earnings (Principal + Profit) Starter Contract 1 Day $200 $6 $200 + $6 + $10 bonus Bronze Basic Contract 2 Days $500 $13.5 $500 + $27 Bronze Basic Contract 3 Days $1,200 $36 $1,200 + $108 Silver Advanced Contract 1 Day $5,000 $175 $5,000 + $175 Silver Advanced Contract 2 Days $8,000 $320 $8,000 + $640 Silver…
RealLink
REAL$0.06549+3.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08884+2.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018599+9.21%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:48
Partager
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!

Buterin unveils Ethereum’s strategy to tackle quantum security challenges ahead. Ethereum focuses on simplifying architecture while boosting security for users. Ethereum’s market stability grows as Buterin’s roadmap gains investor confidence. Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin has unveiled his long-term vision for the blockchain, focusing on making Ethereum quantum-secure while maintaining its simplicity for users. Buterin presented his roadmap at the Japanese Developer Conference, and splits the future of Ethereum into three phases: short-term, mid-term, and long-term. Buterin’s most ambitious goal for Ethereum is to safeguard the blockchain against the threats posed by quantum computing.  The danger of such future developments is that the future may call into question the cryptographic security of most blockchain systems, and Ethereum will be able to remain ahead thanks to more sophisticated mathematical techniques to ensure the safety and integrity of its protocols. Buterin is committed to ensuring that Ethereum evolves in a way that not only meets today’s security challenges but also prepares for the unknowns of tomorrow. Also Read: Ethereum Giant The Ether Machine Takes Major Step Toward Going Public! However, in spite of such high ambitions, Buterin insisted that Ethereum also needed to simplify its architecture. An important aspect of this vision is to remove unnecessary complexity and make Ethereum more accessible and maintainable without losing its strong security capabilities. Security and simplicity form the core of Buterin’s strategy, as they guarantee that the users of Ethereum experience both security and smooth processes. Focus on Speed and Efficiency in the Short-Term In the short term, Buterin aims to enhance Ethereum’s transaction efficiency, a crucial step toward improving scalability and reducing transaction costs. These advantages are attributed to the fact that, within the mid-term, Ethereum is planning to enhance the speed of transactions in layer-2 networks. According to Butterin, this is part of Ethereum’s expansion, particularly because there is still more need to use blockchain technology to date. The other important aspect of Ethereum’s development is the layer-2 solutions. Buterin supports an approach in which the layer-2 networks are dependent on layer-1 to perform some essential tasks like data security, proof, and censorship resistance. This will enable the layer-2 systems of Ethereum to be concerned with verifying and sequencing transactions, which will improve the overall speed and efficiency of the network. Ethereum’s Market Stability Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Strategy Ethereum’s market performance has remained solid, with the cryptocurrency holding steady above $4,000. Currently priced at $4,492.15, Ethereum has experienced a slight 0.93% increase over the last 24 hours, while its trading volume surged by 8.72%, reaching $34.14 billion. These figures point to growing investor confidence in Ethereum’s long-term vision. The crypto community remains optimistic about Ethereum’s future, with many predicting the price could rise to $5,500 by mid-October. Buterin’s clear, forward-thinking strategy continues to build trust in Ethereum as one of the most secure and scalable blockchain platforms in the market. Also Read: Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010107-1.58%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005223+3.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08884+2.11%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:22
Partager
Dogecoin Forms 5-Wave Diagonal with Support Above $0.24 and Rally Ahead

Dogecoin Forms 5-Wave Diagonal with Support Above $0.24 and Rally Ahead

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/dogecoin-forms-5-wave-diagonal/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018599+9.21%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 22:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!

Dogecoin Forms 5-Wave Diagonal with Support Above $0.24 and Rally Ahead

BNB hits $1,000 for first time as altcoins outpace bitcoin after Fed rate cut

PayPal's stablecoin PYUSD is now available on the Stellar network.