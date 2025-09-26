The post USD/CAD maintains position near 1.3950 ahead of US PCE inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD hovers near the four-month high of 1.3949, reached on Thursday. The US Dollar receives support as strong economic data may slow the Fed’s interest rate cuts. Canada has finalized its first Indo-Pacific trade deal under Prime Minister Mark Carney, aiming to reduce reliance on the US. USD/CAD remains stronger for the fifth consecutive day, trading around 1.3940 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair holds ground near the four-month high of 1.3949, which was recorded on Thursday, after the stronger-than-expected economic data from the United States (US). Focus shifts toward Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, due later on Friday. Robust economic data may prompt the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to adopt a more cautious approach to cutting interest rates. The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized grew 3.8% in the second quarter (Q2), coming in above the previous estimate and the estimation of 3.3%. Meanwhile, the GDP Price Index rose 2.1% in the same period, as compared to the expected and previous 2.0% growth. US Initial Jobless Claims declined to 218K last week, the lowest since July. The market expectations were an increase to 235K from 232K previously. Fed Bank of Kansas City President Jeffrey Schmid said on Thursday that the Fed is currently close to meeting its mandates, but added that policy must be forward-looking. Schmid added that the rate cut was appropriate to offset risks to the labor market, though inflation is still too high and the current job market is largely in balance, per Reuters. However, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee noted that he was not eager to do a lot more policy easing while inflation is above target and moving the wrong way. Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu said on Thursday that Canada has signed its… The post USD/CAD maintains position near 1.3950 ahead of US PCE inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD hovers near the four-month high of 1.3949, reached on Thursday. The US Dollar receives support as strong economic data may slow the Fed’s interest rate cuts. Canada has finalized its first Indo-Pacific trade deal under Prime Minister Mark Carney, aiming to reduce reliance on the US. USD/CAD remains stronger for the fifth consecutive day, trading around 1.3940 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair holds ground near the four-month high of 1.3949, which was recorded on Thursday, after the stronger-than-expected economic data from the United States (US). Focus shifts toward Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, due later on Friday. Robust economic data may prompt the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to adopt a more cautious approach to cutting interest rates. The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized grew 3.8% in the second quarter (Q2), coming in above the previous estimate and the estimation of 3.3%. Meanwhile, the GDP Price Index rose 2.1% in the same period, as compared to the expected and previous 2.0% growth. US Initial Jobless Claims declined to 218K last week, the lowest since July. The market expectations were an increase to 235K from 232K previously. Fed Bank of Kansas City President Jeffrey Schmid said on Thursday that the Fed is currently close to meeting its mandates, but added that policy must be forward-looking. Schmid added that the rate cut was appropriate to offset risks to the labor market, though inflation is still too high and the current job market is largely in balance, per Reuters. However, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee noted that he was not eager to do a lot more policy easing while inflation is above target and moving the wrong way. Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu said on Thursday that Canada has signed its…

USD/CAD maintains position near 1.3950 ahead of US PCE inflation data

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 15:28
NEAR
NEAR$2.67-6.77%
1
1$0.0085-35.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016617+3.84%
MAY
MAY$0.03776-2.73%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09215-4.49%
  • USD/CAD hovers near the four-month high of 1.3949, reached on Thursday.
  • The US Dollar receives support as strong economic data may slow the Fed’s interest rate cuts.
  • Canada has finalized its first Indo-Pacific trade deal under Prime Minister Mark Carney, aiming to reduce reliance on the US.

USD/CAD remains stronger for the fifth consecutive day, trading around 1.3940 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair holds ground near the four-month high of 1.3949, which was recorded on Thursday, after the stronger-than-expected economic data from the United States (US). Focus shifts toward Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, due later on Friday.

Robust economic data may prompt the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to adopt a more cautious approach to cutting interest rates. The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized grew 3.8% in the second quarter (Q2), coming in above the previous estimate and the estimation of 3.3%. Meanwhile, the GDP Price Index rose 2.1% in the same period, as compared to the expected and previous 2.0% growth. US Initial Jobless Claims declined to 218K last week, the lowest since July. The market expectations were an increase to 235K from 232K previously.

Fed Bank of Kansas City President Jeffrey Schmid said on Thursday that the Fed is currently close to meeting its mandates, but added that policy must be forward-looking. Schmid added that the rate cut was appropriate to offset risks to the labor market, though inflation is still too high and the current job market is largely in balance, per Reuters. However, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee noted that he was not eager to do a lot more policy easing while inflation is above target and moving the wrong way.

Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu said on Thursday that Canada has signed its first Indo-Pacific trade deal under Prime Minister Mark Carney, as part of efforts to reduce reliance on the United States (US). “I see a lot of opportunities in agriculture, in energy and telecom, in defense and aerospace,” Sidhu added.

Canadian Dollar FAQs

The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.

The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.

While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.

Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-cad-maintains-position-near-13950-ahead-of-us-pce-inflation-data-202509260344

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The address that shorted BTC during the Luna crash spent $9.829 million to buy WBTC

The address that shorted BTC during the Luna crash spent $9.829 million to buy WBTC

PANews reported on September 26th that according to on-chain analyst Ai Yi, despite the market decline following the bearish call by legendary trader Eugene, another well-known smart money address purchased 89.44 WBTC, spending a total of $9.829 million USDT at an average price of $109,897. This address previously shorted BTC during the LUNA/UST crash, generating a profit of $5.16 million and profiting $13.293 million by bottom-fishing in BTC and ETH. The address's most recent BTC reduction was at $115,000.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,518.68-1.88%
Terra
LUNA$0.1337-2.33%
Wrapped BTC
WBTC$109,545.11-1.88%
Partager
PANews2025/09/26 16:17
Partager
With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

Two rails went live this week for real-world finance on XRPL: redemptions from tokenized Treasury funds into RLUSD and a validator list cutoff that lands in four days. Both change operations now. RLUSD becomes a live redemption rail for tokenized funds Ripple and Securitize now let holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL redeem fund […] The post With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout? appeared first on CoinChapter.
XRP
XRP$2.747-2.90%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01773+4.41%
RealLink
REAL$0.06202--%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/26 15:34
Partager
Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally

Ethereum holders are shifting attention to Based Eggman $GGs, a new crypto token presale making waves in the crypto presale list of 2025 among the top crypto presales.
Waves
WAVES$0.957-3.87%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01147-3.53%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The address that shorted BTC during the Luna crash spent $9.829 million to buy WBTC

With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally

Digital Autonomy: Why On-Chain Sovereignty Is the Cornerstone of the Next Civilization

Altseason or Bitcoin Season? Key Bitcoin Market News 2025 for Traders