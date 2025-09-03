USD/CAD rebounds toward 1.3800 as US Dollar firms, PMIs data in focus

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 01:58
NEAR
NEAR$2.384+0.93%
SIX
SIX$0.02146-0.32%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1698+2.04%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012789+2.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0971-0.88%
  • USD/CAD rebounds toward 1.3800 as the Canadian Dollar weakens for a second day.
  • The US Dollar Index climbs to 98.50, up nearly 0.85%, with the Greenback’s strength underpinned by rising treasury yields.
  • US and Canadian manufacturing PMIs are due later today, with investors watching for signals on factory momentum, labor demand, and inflation pressures.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) loses ground for the second straight day on Tuesday, with USD/CAD rebounding from near four-week lows as the US Dollar (USD) strengthens broadly. The Greenback’s recovery is underpinned by rising US Treasury yields and a global bond sell-off led by UK Gilts, which has spilled over into North American markets and lifted demand for the USD.

At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading near 1.3800, up around 0.40% on the day, after posting an intraday low of 1.3744 and climbing to a four-day high. The advance mirrors the broader rebound in the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies is trading near 98.50, up almost 0.85% on the day after rebounding from one-month lows. The move comes as traders return from the long weekend Labor Day holiday in the United States (US) and Canada.

Attention now turns to a busy economic docket, with both US and Canadian manufacturing surveys due later on Tuesday. In the US, the S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) is expected at 53.3 in August, unchanged from July, while the more closely watched ISM Manufacturing PMI is forecast to rise modestly to 49.0 from 48.0, still below the 50 threshold. Traders will also parse the Employment, New Orders, and Prices Paid sub-indices for insights into labor demand, factory activity, and inflationary pressures.

In Canada, the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI will also be released, following July’s reading of 46.1, which marked a sixth straight month of contraction. The data will provide further clarity on the health of Canada’s manufacturing sector, already under pressure from trade headwinds and weaker domestic demand.

Looking further ahead, markets will shift their focus to Friday’s twin labor market reports. In the US, the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report is widely expected to be pivotal for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) September monetary policy decision, with traders watching closely to determine whether a 25 basis point cut is delivered or if a larger move remains on the table. Meanwhile, Canada’s August employment report, also due Friday, will be critical in shaping expectations for the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) September 17 policy meeting, particularly after the unexpected contraction in Q2 GDP reignited speculation about further rate cuts.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-cad-rebounds-toward-13800-as-dollar-firms-pmis-and-jobs-data-in-focus-202509021309

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

The Hashgraph Group unveiled TransAct, a managed wallet service enabling enterprises to use Hedera blockchain without holding HBAR tokens or managing gas fees directly. The post The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Hedera
HBAR$0.21399-1.06%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.0001205-3.15%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02602-0.07%
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/03 02:40
Partager
K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

PANews reported on June 20 that K33 announced the successful completion of a private placement, raising a total of approximately 125 million Swedish kronor (approximately 11.5 million US dollars), and
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0894+20.00%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 14:47
Partager
Cork Protocol attacker transfers 4520 ETH to Tornado Cash and donates 10 ETH

Cork Protocol attacker transfers 4520 ETH to Tornado Cash and donates 10 ETH

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, the Cork Protocol attacker address has transferred a total of 4,520 ETH (about $11 million) to the privacy protocol Tornado
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0894+20.00%
Ethereum
ETH$4,267.99-2.28%
Partager
PANews2025/06/25 15:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

Cork Protocol attacker transfers 4520 ETH to Tornado Cash and donates 10 ETH

ChatGPT 5 Predicts The Price Of Solana, XRP and Hints At A New Coin Outperforming Both Combined In 2025

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers