USD/CHF extends beyond 0.7950 amid generalised Swiss Franc weakness

The US Dollar extends gains against a weaker Swiss Franc on Friday and returns above 0.7950. Strong US jobless claims and an unexpected rebound in a manufacturing index have given a fresh push to the USD. The Swiss Franc remains on the back foot amid speculation that the SNB might cut rates into negative levels next week. The US Dollar appreciates against the Swiss Franc for the third consecutive day, returning to levels beyond 0.7950 to regain most of the ground lost in the first half of the week. The US Dollar bounced up from multi-year lows at 0.7830, after the Federal Reserve confirmed a widely expected rate cut. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell tempered some hopes of a steep monetary easing cycle ahead, warning about the looming upside risks to inflation stemming from higher tariffs and providing some impetus to the USD. On Thursday, better-than-expected US weekly jobless claims figures and a sharp recovery of the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index calmed fears of a sharp economic downturn and underpinned the US Dollar's recovery. On the other hand, the Swiss Franc remains offered across the board on Friday amid speculation that the Swiss National Bank might cut interest rates into negative territory next week. Recent data support that view, as both the CPI and the PPI fell into deflationary levels against expectations in August, retail consumption slowed down, and economic growth lost momentunm in the second quarter. SNB FAQs The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is the country's central bank. As an independent central bank, its mandate is to ensure price stability in the medium and long term. To ensure price stability, the SNB aims to maintain appropriate monetary conditions, which are determined by the interest rate level and exchange rates. For the SNB, price stability means a rise in the Swiss…