USD edges higher ahead of ADP – Scotiabank

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 21:14
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014077-3.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09794-2.09%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.174-2.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017101-4.13%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4133-4.43%

The US Dollar (USD) is tracking a little higher overall on little or no new developments. The minor lift in the USD may simply reflect a mild rebound from yesterday’s losses as the Dollar Index (DXY) remains well within recent ranges, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

USD firms modestly but holds broader range in quiet trade

“High beta/developing market FX is bearing the brunt of the decline versus the USD, with the AUD leading losses among the core major currencies. A sharp fall in Chinese stocks earlier, reflecting reports that regulators are considering measures to cool market gains, may be a factor here. Beyond that, however, markets appear to be shrugging off yesterday’s Beige Book, which reported generally flat activity across the US economy, and the JOLTS data, which reflected a further slowing in the US labor market and some further drift in US yields.”

“Job openings in July fell by more than expected and June data was revised lower. The fall in job openings came in areas that had previously provided leadership (government, health). This morning’s ADP jobs data at 8.15ET is expected to reflect slower private sector hiring in August, meanwhile. Although the ADP data does no track the NFP report that closely on a month-by-month basis, the broader trend in in the two reports (observed via the 6m average, in the chart below) shows a closer alignment, especially over the past year.”

“Both series clearly reflect a clear slowing in the US labour market. Just how weak the jobs picture looks in August will shape expectations for Fed policy changes at the September 17th FOMC and perhaps beyond. In addition to the ADP report, US weekly claims, Productivity, Trade and ISM data are out this morning. Fed Presidents (voters) Williams (hawk) and Goolsbee (dove) are speaking. Japan releases Cash Earnings and Household Spending data this evening.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-edges-higher-ahead-of-adp-scotiabank-202509041116

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

PANews reported on September 4th that the World Gold Council reported that, driven by a strong rebound at the end of August, gold prices hit $3,429 per ounce, a 4% monthly increase. As of the end of August, gold's year-to-date gain had reached 31%. Despite a significant weakening of the US dollar, gold prices rose in all major currencies. This positive momentum continued into early September. The main factors behind the August gold price increase included a weaker US dollar at the beginning of the month, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and continued inflows into global gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The increasing probability of a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve also supported gold prices. Gold-backed ETFs saw net inflows of $5.5 billion for the month, primarily from North America ($4.1 billion) and Europe ($1.9 billion), while Asia and other regions saw outflows.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15495-3.87%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02349-5.20%
Major
MAJOR$0.15961+3.42%
Partager
PANews2025/09/04 21:32
Partager
Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

PANews reported on September 4th that Etherscan has launched Seiscan, a block explorer specifically for the Sei Network. This platform provides developers and users with access to Sei transaction data, analytics, and APIs. Since its mainnet launch in 2023, the Sei Network recently launched the EVM-compatible Sei V2 chain. Currently, it processes approximately 4.4 million transactions per day, with 13 million unique users in August and a total locked-in value of approximately $580 million. Sei Labs co-founder Jayendra Jog stated that the company will focus on on-chain real-world assets in the future.
SEI
SEI$0.278-5.18%
RealLink
REAL$0.05875-3.86%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14109-1.72%
Partager
PANews2025/09/04 21:05
Partager
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
Union
U$0.0106-5.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09801-2.08%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002032-2.30%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards

PUMP Surges 20% From Range Low, Outshines Market Peers