USD/JPY jumps to near 148.00, investors await US CPI data

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 21:35
NEAR
NEAR$2.688-0.55%
SIX
SIX$0.0215-0.27%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194211-0.41%
Movement
MOVE$0.1257-2.78%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.191-0.41%
  • USD/JPY advances to near 148.00 as the US Dollar gains ahead of the US inflation data for August.
  • Economists expect the US headline CPI to have grown at a faster pace of 2.9%.
  • The Fed is certain to cut interest rates next week, while the BoJ is expected to maintain the status quo.

The USD/JPY pair trades 0.3% higher to near 148.00 during the European trading session on Thursday. The pair strengthens as the US Dollar (USD) trades higher against its peers ahead of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August, which will be published at 12:30 GMT.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades close to a three-day high around 98.00, at the time of writing.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.09%0.10%0.47%0.15%0.24%0.22%0.10%
EUR-0.09%-0.01%0.24%0.06%0.11%0.15%-0.03%
GBP-0.10%0.00%0.26%0.04%0.06%0.16%-0.03%
JPY-0.47%-0.24%-0.26%-0.26%-0.20%-0.12%-0.30%
CAD-0.15%-0.06%-0.04%0.26%-0.04%0.09%-0.05%
AUD-0.24%-0.11%-0.06%0.20%0.04%0.04%-0.14%
NZD-0.22%-0.15%-0.16%0.12%-0.09%-0.04%-0.20%
CHF-0.10%0.03%0.03%0.30%0.05%0.14%0.20%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Investors will pay close attention to the US inflation data as it will influence market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook. The US CPI report is expected to show that headline inflation rose at an annualized pace of 2.9%, faster than 2.7% in July. The core CPI – which excludes volatile food and energy items – is estimated to have grown steadily by 3.1%. On a monthly basis, both the headline and the core CPI are expected to have grown by 0.3%.

Currently, the CME FedWatch tool shows that traders see an 8% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.75%-4.00% on September 17, while the rest point a standard 25-bps interest rate reduction.

Signs of inflationary pressures accelerating at a faster pace are unlikely to impact Fed dovish expectations, as the latest comments from a number of officials have signaled that they are more concerned about growing downside labor market risks. On the contrary, soft inflation data would prompt traders to raise bets supporting a bigger interest rate reduction by the Fed in the policy meeting next week.

Meanwhile, the next major trigger for the Japanese Yen (JPY) will be the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy announcement next week. The latest Reuters poll has shown that a majority of economists have projected that the BoJ will leave interest rates steady at 0.5%.

 

US Dollar FAQs

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022.
Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.

The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.

 

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-jumps-to-near-14800-investors-await-us-cpi-data-202509111148

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

As global regulatory attitudes become increasingly clear, the capital market is experiencing a new wave of stablecoin concepts. According to Wind data, the relevant index rose sharply for several consecutive
CROSS
CROSS$0.23803+4.63%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.198+0.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015984-4.64%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 20:00
Partager
SOL Rises as Nasdaq-listed Forward Completes $1.65B Raise For Solana Treasury

SOL Rises as Nasdaq-listed Forward Completes $1.65B Raise For Solana Treasury

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Solana
SOL$226.04+0.89%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015984-4.64%
Forward
FORWARD$0.00025-0.11%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/11 21:18
Partager
REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs to Launch Friday as SEC Ends Review

REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs to Launch Friday as SEC Ends Review

Highlights: REX and Osprey gain SEC clearance for five crypto ETFs, trading expected Friday. Dogecoin ETF may debut Thursday, while XRP fund predicted to attract huge inflows. SEC delays other crypto ETF applications, showing caution toward newer experimental products. Asset managers REX and Osprey have received clearance from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after completing their 75-day review period for their latest cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas noted that these funds are expected to start trading by Friday. The ETFs will track Bonk, Trump, Bitcoin, XRP, and Dogecoin, and will be offered under the joint REX-Osprey brand. Meme coin ETF era about to kick off it looks like with $DOJE slated for a Thursday launch, albeit under the 40 Act a la $SSK. There's a big group of '33 Act-ers waiting for SEC approval still. Pretty sure this is first-ever US ETF to hold something that has no utility on purpose pic.twitter.com/BIcpu1zR4o — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 9, 2025 Balchunas wrote on X that the Dogecoin fund might start trading as soon as Thursday. He also said the other funds will probably launch before the end of the week. The funds are being set up under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which makes it easier to approve products that hold things like futures contracts. This is different from the Securities Act of 1933, which was used last year for Bitcoin ETFs backed by actual Bitcoin. REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs Get Simplified Approval Under the ’40 Act Balchunas said that under the ’40 Act, the process is easier. If the SEC doesn’t object, the funds launch automatically after 75 days. The launch of Rex-Osprey’s ETFs is another step in bringing digital assets into regulated financial markets. Although these funds don’t hold crypto directly, they give both big institutions and everyday investors an easier way to get involved.  Among the new funds, the XRP ETF is attracting the most attention. Market analyst Dom Kwok predicted it could draw the biggest inflows ever seen in crypto. With more ETF application deadlines coming up in October, experts think billions of dollars could flow into the market if demand is strong. The Dogecoin ETF marks another milestone. It will be the first regulated U.S. product to give investors direct access to Dogecoin. Because of DOGE’s popularity and strong presence in crypto culture, both regular traders and big institutions are expected to take an interest. Other ETF Applications Face Delays While Rex-Osprey’s ETFs are going ahead, other applications are still on hold. The SEC has extended its review of Franklin’s Solana and XRP ETFs to November 14, and pushed back Bitwise’s Dogecoin ETF decision to November 12. BlackRock’s request to include staking in its Ethereum ETF is set for a ruling on October 30. These delays highlight the SEC’s cautious stance on newer or more experimental crypto products, even as it lets others move forward. The SEC is closely reviewing products tied to new or risky digital assets. This careful approach is causing delays. SEC delays decisions on multiple crypto ETFs The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again extended deadlines for several ETF filings, including:– BlackRock iShares Ethereum Trust (staking amendment): pushed to Oct 30– Franklin Ethereum Staking ETF:… pic.twitter.com/AeYpacyP7o — Degen Station (@Deg3nstation) September 11, 2025 The SEC said it needs more time to review products with staking parts. In May, it clarified that proof-of-stake blockchains are not securities, but liquid staking may need safeguards. This is slowing Ethereum and Solana filings, while simpler ’40 Act products move ahead. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Threshold
T$0.01623-2.11%
Union
U$0.00929-1.27%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.09247-1.24%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/11 21:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

SOL Rises as Nasdaq-listed Forward Completes $1.65B Raise For Solana Treasury

REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs to Launch Friday as SEC Ends Review

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

‘DeFi prime broker’ Project 0 launches on Solana with unified margins