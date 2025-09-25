The post USD/JPY jumps to near 148.30 as Fed Powell’s caution on rate cuts boosts US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY climbs to near 148.30 as Fed’s Powell didn’t endorse aggressive dovish stance. Fed’s Powell warns of slowing job demand and upside inflation risks. Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI declines at a faster pace in September. The USD/JPY pair trades 0.45% higher to near 148.30 during the European trading session on Wednesday. The pair gains sharply as the US Dollar (USD) outperforms a majority of its peers, following comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank needs to be cautious on further interest rate cuts. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, rises almost 0.4% to near 97.60. The USD Index resumes its upside journey after a two-day corrective move. On Tuesday, Fed’s Powell stated at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce that the upside inflation risks and labor market concerns have posed a challenging situation for the central bank, which is prompting officials to exercise caution on further monetary policy easing. Powell also stated that the current interest rate range is “well positioned to respond to potential economic developments”. Fed Powell’s comments were similar to statements from Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack who stated on Monday that the central bank needs to cautious over unwinding monetary policy restrictiveness further, citing persistent inflation risks. Going forward, investors will focus on the US Durable Goods Orders and Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for August, which will be released on Thursday and Friday, respectively. In Japan, the manufacturing business activity has declined again in September. Preliminary Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI data came in lower at 48.4 against 49.7 in August. Economists had anticipated the Manufacturing PMI to… The post USD/JPY jumps to near 148.30 as Fed Powell’s caution on rate cuts boosts US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY climbs to near 148.30 as Fed’s Powell didn’t endorse aggressive dovish stance. Fed’s Powell warns of slowing job demand and upside inflation risks. Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI declines at a faster pace in September. The USD/JPY pair trades 0.45% higher to near 148.30 during the European trading session on Wednesday. The pair gains sharply as the US Dollar (USD) outperforms a majority of its peers, following comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank needs to be cautious on further interest rate cuts. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, rises almost 0.4% to near 97.60. The USD Index resumes its upside journey after a two-day corrective move. On Tuesday, Fed’s Powell stated at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce that the upside inflation risks and labor market concerns have posed a challenging situation for the central bank, which is prompting officials to exercise caution on further monetary policy easing. Powell also stated that the current interest rate range is “well positioned to respond to potential economic developments”. Fed Powell’s comments were similar to statements from Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack who stated on Monday that the central bank needs to cautious over unwinding monetary policy restrictiveness further, citing persistent inflation risks. Going forward, investors will focus on the US Durable Goods Orders and Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for August, which will be released on Thursday and Friday, respectively. In Japan, the manufacturing business activity has declined again in September. Preliminary Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI data came in lower at 48.4 against 49.7 in August. Economists had anticipated the Manufacturing PMI to…

USD/JPY jumps to near 148.30 as Fed Powell’s caution on rate cuts boosts US Dollar

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 01:31
NEAR
NEAR$3.065+3.09%
Threshold
T$0.01561-0.25%
SIX
SIX$0.02094+0.14%
Movement
MOVE$0.1175+0.85%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.097+3.29%
  • USD/JPY climbs to near 148.30 as Fed’s Powell didn’t endorse aggressive dovish stance.
  • Fed’s Powell warns of slowing job demand and upside inflation risks.
  • Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI declines at a faster pace in September.

The USD/JPY pair trades 0.45% higher to near 148.30 during the European trading session on Wednesday. The pair gains sharply as the US Dollar (USD) outperforms a majority of its peers, following comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank needs to be cautious on further interest rate cuts.

During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, rises almost 0.4% to near 97.60. The USD Index resumes its upside journey after a two-day corrective move.

On Tuesday, Fed’s Powell stated at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce that the upside inflation risks and labor market concerns have posed a challenging situation for the central bank, which is prompting officials to exercise caution on further monetary policy easing. Powell also stated that the current interest rate range is “well positioned to respond to potential economic developments”.

Fed Powell’s comments were similar to statements from Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack who stated on Monday that the central bank needs to cautious over unwinding monetary policy restrictiveness further, citing persistent inflation risks.

Going forward, investors will focus on the US Durable Goods Orders and Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for August, which will be released on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

In Japan, the manufacturing business activity has declined again in September. Preliminary Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI data came in lower at 48.4 against 49.7 in August. Economists had anticipated the Manufacturing PMI to have expanded this month to 50.2. The Services PMI grew at a moderate pace to 53.0 from the prior reading of 53.1.

 

US Dollar FAQs

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022.
Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.

The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-jumps-to-near-14830-as-fed-powells-caution-on-rate-cuts-boosts-us-dollar-202509240933

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

BlockchainFX presale surges past $7.5M at $0.024 per token with 500x ROI potential, staking rewards, and BLOCK30 bonus still live — top altcoin to hold before 2026.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004315-3.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01225+1.99%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:16
Partager
BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

As of this week, BlockDAG is priced at just $0.0016, yet has already achieved presale fundraising of over $410 million, with 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold, 312,000+ holders, and an active user base of 3 million daily miners. All eyes are now on a global sponsorship announcement expected within 2 days, an event that the […] The post BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01408-18.32%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00557+3.53%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/25 01:00
Partager
Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

Global investment giant Franklin Templeton, which boasts $1.6 trillion in assets under management, has expanded its Benji Technology Platform to the BNB Chain ecosystem. Now the company looks forward to broader access to its tokenized products for institutional and retail investors. Roger Bayston, head of digital assets at Franklin Templeton, said, “Our goal is to […]
1
1$0.01478-6.33%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,015.17+0.20%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014361+1.64%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 00:56
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

UK-based BTC Miner Cloud Mining Offers Multi-Dimensional Advantages, Helping Global Investors Create a New Landscape

Investors Rush Into Snorter Token Presale Ahead of Sell-Out: Best Crypto Under $1