USD/JPY trades mid-range after the US Treasury and Japan’s Finance Ministry reaffirmed that exchange rates should be market determined. The rare joint statement, the first since 2022 to mention FX, underscored opposition to competitive devaluations, BBH FX analysts report.

Pair holds between 146.20–149.00 since August

“USD/JPY is up near the middle of its 146.20-149.00 range that has held since early August. The US Treasury and Japan’s Finance Ministry released a joint statement on macroeconomic and foreign exchange matters.”

“The statement reaffirmed that exchange rates ‘should be market determined’ and not manipulated ‘to gain an unfair competitive advantage.’ The last joint statement between the US Treasury and Japan’s Finance Ministry was in July 2022, and it made no reference to foreign exchange.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-steady-in-tight-range-bbh-202509121035

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

Over 28% of Ether’s supply is now locked, signaling tightening liquidity conditions, as more Nasdaq-listed companies establish corporate crypto reserves.
PANews2025/06/21 02:02
XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Deciding factor for XRP is descending trendline that dictates price's performance
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:08
Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Dogecoin surges 20% due to optimism around DOGE ETF launch and technical signals. Analyst predicts 'last big rally' with potential for altcoins.read more
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:19
