USD slips back, CAD underperforms – Scotiabank

2025/09/10 23:49
The US Dollar (USD) shrugged off the larger-than-expected downward revision to US jobs data with some ease yesterday, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

USD edges lower after shrugging off jobs revision yesterday

“Markets were perhaps short dollars running into the data and gains largely reflected profit-taking or repositioning after the fact. The downward revision does suggest that US economic momentum might be a little weaker than previously thought but market expectations for Fed easing are little changed following the updated data, with a 25bps cut still fully priced for next week and just under 90% priced for 75bps of easing by year-end. Something else that did no change was White House criticism of the BLS and the administration’s criticism of the Fed.”

“Late last night, a court ruled that President Trump didn’t have cause to fire Fed Governor Cook, however, but an appeal is likely, followed by a Supreme Court ruling. The USD has slipped back somewhat in overnight trade, pulling the MXN and CAD down with it, in light trade ahead of US inflation data due over the next two days. But PPI and CPI may not have too much impact on the dollar, given the Fed’s shifting focus towards the labour market. August PPI is expected to rise 0.3% M/M in headline terms, keeping the Y/Y pace of gains at 3.3%.”

“Global stocks are mostly firmer (US equity futures are more mixed) while major bond markets are mostly softer. Geo-political risks (Isreal’s strike on Qatar yesterday and news earlier today of Russian drones violating Polish airspace) have had little impact on sentiment. The DXY’s firm close yesterday may ease downward pressure on the dollar broadly in the short run but the general dollar tone remains relatively soft and more choppy range trade may follow, rather than a deeper dollar recovery.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-slips-back-cad-underperforms-scotiabank-202509101119

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

The biggest names on Wall Street are finally saying what most people already feel: “Things aren’t looking good.” Even as traders bet on interest rate cuts and banks report high earnings, top executives are starting to admit they aren’t sure how long the good times will last. Behind all the market hype, the doubts are […]
