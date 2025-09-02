USD1 Stablecoin Hits Solana After Rapid $2.2B Market Cap Surge

TLDR:

  • USD1 stablecoin surged to a $2.2B market cap in under 90 days, one of the fastest climbs ever recorded
  • Solana now hosts $11.9B in circulating stablecoins including USDt, USDC, PYUSD, FDUSD, USDS, and the new USD1
  • USD1 launched with immediate integrations across Solana’s DeFi apps Raydium, Kamino, and Bonk for liquidity and lending
  • Stablecoin supply grew more than 200% year-over-year, marking a banner year for digital dollar adoption in crypto markets

A new dollar-backed stablecoin is moving quickly into the spotlight. USD1, created by World Liberty Financial, has expanded at an unusual speed.

In just 90 days, its market cap has reached $2.2 billion. The token has now launched on Solana, a network already hosting billions in stablecoin activity. The move adds fresh liquidity to a blockchain known for speed and low fees.

USD1 Stablecoin Expands to Solana

According to data shared by Solana’s official account, USD1 is redeemable on a one-to-one basis with the U.S. dollar. The token has entered the market with rapid growth, becoming one of the fastest-growing stablecoins in history.

Solana currently supports $11.9 billion in circulating stablecoins, according to Artemis data from August 1, 2025. That pool includes familiar names such as Tether’s USDt, Circle’s USDC, PayPal’s PYUSD, and First Digital’s FDUSD. USD1 now joins the list.

The addition comes at a time when stablecoin supply has grown more than 200% compared to the previous year. Market participants continue to seek reliable dollar exposure within decentralized finance.

World Liberty Financial stated in a post that USD1 is designed for internet capital markets. The token is built to function on a high-speed network, giving users faster execution and permissionless access.

Integrations Strengthen USD1’s Entry

On launch day, USD1 rolled out integrations across Solana’s DeFi ecosystem. Raydium Protocol enabled deep liquidity pools for trading and exchanging the token. Kamino Finance opened borrowing and lending markets, bringing utility to holders.

Bonk’s bonding curve platform also integrated USD1, linking the dollar-backed asset with one of Solana’s most active meme token communities. These integrations aim to ensure liquidity and adoption from the start.

World Liberty Financial emphasized that USD1 is backed fully by reserves, maintaining redemption at par with the U.S. dollar. The group added that Solana’s infrastructure matches the pace of global trading, app launches, and capital movement.

Solana’s account described the launch as part of a larger trend, where dollar-denominated assets are reshaping crypto markets. The network continues to see growing demand for stablecoins as users opt for faster settlement.

The post USD1 Stablecoin Hits Solana After Rapid $2.2B Market Cap Surge appeared first on Blockonomi.

