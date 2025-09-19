The post USDC Exchange Inflows Hit $1.33B, Highest in Over Four Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Daily USDC inflow reaches $1.33B, marking a 4-year record Global stablecoin supply surges to an all-time high of $280B USDC market cap grows steadily, reflecting rising institutional interest USDC inflows into centralized exchanges have reached $1.33 billion, the highest level recorded in more than four years. This surge indicates renewed investor interest and suggests a strong return of capital to crypto markets. USDC Exchange Inflow + BTC Price | Source : CryptoQuant The recent inflow occurred in mid-September 2025 and followed consistent large deposits over the past month. Notably, inflows of $1.2 billion and $1 billion were seen in early and late August, respectively. Rising Exchange Inflows Signal Increasing On-Chain Liquidity Large stablecoin inflows to exchanges often signal potential market activity, especially when the volume exceeds historical averages. The $1.33B inflow represents a significant injection of liquidity and indicates increased market readiness. When stablecoins like USDC are sent to exchanges in large amounts, it typically reflects user intent to trade or reposition capital. These actions suggest that investors are preparing for market moves or accumulating digital assets. Global Stablecoin Supply Surges to $280 Billion The global supply of stablecoins has reached an all-time high of $280 billion, showing strong growth from a low of $125 billion in mid-2023. This doubling in supply over two years reflects rising demand for digital dollar-based assets. Global Stablecoin Supply at all-time high of $280 billion | Source : token terminal  This growth indicates broader adoption across use cases such as trading, payments, and decentralized finance. The consistent increase in outstanding supply also reflects capital inflows from both institutional and retail users. USDC Sees Steady Growth in Market Share and Trust USDC’s market capitalization has climbed to approximately $63 billion, continuing its recovery from previous lows. This steady rise signals improving market sentiment… The post USDC Exchange Inflows Hit $1.33B, Highest in Over Four Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Daily USDC inflow reaches $1.33B, marking a 4-year record Global stablecoin supply surges to an all-time high of $280B USDC market cap grows steadily, reflecting rising institutional interest USDC inflows into centralized exchanges have reached $1.33 billion, the highest level recorded in more than four years. This surge indicates renewed investor interest and suggests a strong return of capital to crypto markets. USDC Exchange Inflow + BTC Price | Source : CryptoQuant The recent inflow occurred in mid-September 2025 and followed consistent large deposits over the past month. Notably, inflows of $1.2 billion and $1 billion were seen in early and late August, respectively. Rising Exchange Inflows Signal Increasing On-Chain Liquidity Large stablecoin inflows to exchanges often signal potential market activity, especially when the volume exceeds historical averages. The $1.33B inflow represents a significant injection of liquidity and indicates increased market readiness. When stablecoins like USDC are sent to exchanges in large amounts, it typically reflects user intent to trade or reposition capital. These actions suggest that investors are preparing for market moves or accumulating digital assets. Global Stablecoin Supply Surges to $280 Billion The global supply of stablecoins has reached an all-time high of $280 billion, showing strong growth from a low of $125 billion in mid-2023. This doubling in supply over two years reflects rising demand for digital dollar-based assets. Global Stablecoin Supply at all-time high of $280 billion | Source : token terminal  This growth indicates broader adoption across use cases such as trading, payments, and decentralized finance. The consistent increase in outstanding supply also reflects capital inflows from both institutional and retail users. USDC Sees Steady Growth in Market Share and Trust USDC’s market capitalization has climbed to approximately $63 billion, continuing its recovery from previous lows. This steady rise signals improving market sentiment…

USDC Exchange Inflows Hit $1.33B, Highest in Over Four Years

2025/09/19
Key Points:

  • Daily USDC inflow reaches $1.33B, marking a 4-year record
  • Global stablecoin supply surges to an all-time high of $280B
  • USDC market cap grows steadily, reflecting rising institutional interest

USDC inflows into centralized exchanges have reached $1.33 billion, the highest level recorded in more than four years. This surge indicates renewed investor interest and suggests a strong return of capital to crypto markets.

USDC Exchange Inflow + BTC Price | Source : CryptoQuant

The recent inflow occurred in mid-September 2025 and followed consistent large deposits over the past month. Notably, inflows of $1.2 billion and $1 billion were seen in early and late August, respectively.

Rising Exchange Inflows Signal Increasing On-Chain Liquidity

Large stablecoin inflows to exchanges often signal potential market activity, especially when the volume exceeds historical averages. The $1.33B inflow represents a significant injection of liquidity and indicates increased market readiness.

When stablecoins like USDC are sent to exchanges in large amounts, it typically reflects user intent to trade or reposition capital. These actions suggest that investors are preparing for market moves or accumulating digital assets.

Global Stablecoin Supply Surges to $280 Billion

The global supply of stablecoins has reached an all-time high of $280 billion, showing strong growth from a low of $125 billion in mid-2023. This doubling in supply over two years reflects rising demand for digital dollar-based assets.

Global Stablecoin Supply at all-time high of $280 billion | Source : token terminal 

This growth indicates broader adoption across use cases such as trading, payments, and decentralized finance. The consistent increase in outstanding supply also reflects capital inflows from both institutional and retail users.

USDC Sees Steady Growth in Market Share and Trust

USDC’s market capitalization has climbed to approximately $63 billion, continuing its recovery from previous lows. This steady rise signals improving market sentiment and growing trust in the stablecoin’s infrastructure.

Stablecoin Market Cap | Source : Coinglass

While USDT remains the largest stablecoin, USDC’s increased usage especially on exchanges, points to its strengthening role in the ecosystem. Rising inflows and a growing supply base suggest that USDC continues to attract large capital allocations.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/crypto/usdc-exchange-inflows-hit-1-33b-highest/

