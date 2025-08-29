USDC expands reach with native launch on XDC Network

USDC continues to strengthen its position as the leading regulated stablecoin with a native launch on XDC Network.
XDC Network (XDC) announced today that USD Coin (USDC), the stablecoin issued by Circle, is launching on its network. With this native launch, USDC on XDC is not a copy or derivative — it’s the same regulated, 1:1 redeemable digital dollar used on Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). This means users can hold and transfer real USDC on XDC with full backing from Circle, without relying on bridges or wrapped tokens, which makes transfers more secure, faster, and easier to integrate into apps.
Powering this integration is Circle’s Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol V2 (CCTP V2). Rather than wrapping tokens, CCTP uses a “burn and mint” mechanism. When a user transfers USD Coin from one chain to another, the tokens are burned on the source chain, verified by Circle’s attestation system, and freshly minted on the destination—in this case, XDC.
The addition of XDC further expands USDC’s cross-chain presence, reinforcing its role as the most widely adopted regulated stablecoin across multiple ecosystems. USDC is already natively available on 24 networks—including Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Avalanche, Base, Arbitrum, Stellar, and Polkadot.
The integration of USDC on XDC Network follows another milestone for the stablecoin. Earlier this month, Circle launched Gateway, enabling instant USDC transfers across seven major blockchains, namely Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Ethereum, OP Mainnet, Polygon PoS, and Unichain.