BitcoinWorld USDC Reversibility: Alarming Centralization Threat or Crucial Innovation? A fascinating and somewhat controversial discussion is currently gripping the cryptocurrency world: the potential introduction of USDC reversibility. Imagine a world where a digital transaction, once considered final, could be undone. This isn’t just a theoretical concept; Circle, the issuer of the popular stablecoin USDC, is reportedly exploring such a mechanism. This move aims to combat fraud and hacking, yet it simultaneously challenges one of the foundational principles of blockchain technology: irreversibility. What Exactly is USDC Reversibility and Why is Circle Considering It? At its core, USDC reversibility would mean that certain USDC transactions, under specific circumstances, could be reversed or clawed back. This is a significant departure from the typical nature of cryptocurrency transactions, which are designed to be immutable and final once confirmed on the blockchain. The idea, according to reports from Wu Blockchain, stems from a desire to enhance security and protect users from illicit activities. Circle President Heath Tarbert has acknowledged this consideration. He highlighted that while such a feature could significantly boost stablecoin adoption within traditional financial markets, making USDC more appealing to institutions wary of irreversible transactions, it also introduces a serious dilemma. The potential for undoing transactions, even with good intentions, raises immediate concerns about centralization risk. The Core Conflict: Crypto Principles vs. Stablecoin Adoption The principle of irreversibility is a cornerstone of the cryptocurrency ethos. It’s what gives users ultimate control over their funds, free from intermediaries who can freeze or reverse transactions. This feature is often celebrated as a key advantage over traditional banking systems, where banks can reverse payments or block accounts. However, this very principle can be a barrier to entry for traditional financial institutions. Corporations and large investors, accustomed to chargebacks and fraud protection mechanisms in conventional finance, might hesitate to fully embrace stablecoins without similar safeguards. Circle’s consideration of USDC reversibility is an attempt to bridge this gap, potentially paving the way for wider mainstream acceptance and integration of stablecoins into established financial systems. Will USDC Reversibility Undermine Decentralization? This is where the debate gets intense. If a central entity like Circle gains the power to reverse transactions, does it not inherently centralize control over what is meant to be a decentralized asset? The fear is that such a mechanism could be misused, or that it could set a precedent for increased control over digital assets by issuers. Centralization fears are not unfounded in the crypto space. The ability to reverse transactions implies a level of authority that many in the crypto community believe goes against the spirit of decentralized finance (DeFi). It raises questions about who would ultimately decide which transactions are reversed, under what criteria, and with what level of transparency. This power could potentially be exploited, or even mandated by regulatory bodies, leading to a system that looks less like peer-to-peer digital cash and more like a digitized version of traditional fiat money, complete with intermediaries and potential censorship. Potential Benefits and Serious Concerns of This Move Let’s weigh the implications: Benefits: Enhanced Fraud Prevention: The primary driver is to protect users from scams, hacks, and illicit activities, offering a safety net currently lacking in most crypto transactions. Increased Institutional Adoption: Traditional financial entities may feel more secure using USDC if they have recourse in cases of error or fraud, potentially unlocking vast new capital into the stablecoin market. Consumer Protection: For everyday users, the ability to reverse a fraudulent transaction could provide peace of mind, similar to credit card chargebacks. Regulatory Appeal: Regulators might view stablecoins with reversibility more favorably, potentially easing the path for broader legal acceptance. Concerns: Centralization Risk: Granting Circle the power to reverse transactions fundamentally shifts control away from individual users and towards a central authority. Erosion of Crypto Principles: It directly challenges the core blockchain tenet of immutability and censorship resistance, which are critical to many crypto advocates. Potential for Abuse: Who defines “fraud”? Could this power be used for purposes beyond initial intent, such as freezing funds based on political pressure or arbitrary decisions? Transparency Issues: The criteria and process for initiating a reversal would need to be incredibly transparent to maintain any semblance of trust, which is a significant challenge. The discussion around USDC reversibility is a microcosm of the larger debate within the crypto world: how to balance the revolutionary ideals of decentralization and user sovereignty with the practical needs of security, regulation, and mainstream adoption. While the intention to combat fraud is commendable, the implications for the fundamental nature of stablecoins and the broader crypto ecosystem are profound. This move could either be a crucial step towards mass adoption or a dangerous compromise of crypto’s core values. The path forward for Circle and USDC will be closely watched, as their decision could set a significant precedent for the future of stablecoins and digital assets globally. It’s a reminder that innovation often comes with complex trade-offs, and finding the right balance is key to sustainable growth. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is USDC reversibility? USDC reversibility refers to the potential mechanism that would allow certain USDC transactions to be undone or reversed after they have been processed on the blockchain. This is a significant deviation from the traditional irreversible nature of most cryptocurrency transactions. Why is Circle considering this feature for USDC? Circle is exploring USDC reversibility primarily to combat fraud, hacking, and illicit activities. By offering a way to reverse fraudulent transactions, they aim to enhance user protection and make USDC more appealing to traditional financial institutions accustomed to such safeguards. How does USDC reversibility impact decentralization? Introducing USDC reversibility raises significant centralization concerns. If a central entity like Circle can reverse transactions, it implies a level of control that challenges the decentralized ethos of blockchain technology, potentially leading to fears of censorship or misuse of power. What are the main benefits and risks of this move? Benefits include enhanced fraud prevention, increased institutional adoption, better consumer protection, and potential regulatory approval. Risks involve significant centralization, erosion of core crypto principles (immutability), potential for abuse of power, and challenges in maintaining transparency. Will other stablecoins follow Circle’s lead on reversibility? Circle’s decision regarding USDC reversibility could set a significant precedent. If implemented, other stablecoin issuers might consider similar mechanisms, especially if it leads to broader mainstream adoption and regulatory acceptance. However, it will likely spark intense debate within the crypto community regarding the balance between security and decentralization. What are your thoughts on USDC reversibility? Do you believe it’s a necessary step for mainstream adoption or a dangerous compromise of crypto’s core values? Share this article on your social media channels and join the conversation! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin price action. This post USDC Reversibility: Alarming Centralization Threat or Crucial Innovation? first appeared on BitcoinWorld.BitcoinWorld USDC Reversibility: Alarming Centralization Threat or Crucial Innovation? A fascinating and somewhat controversial discussion is currently gripping the cryptocurrency world: the potential introduction of USDC reversibility. Imagine a world where a digital transaction, once considered final, could be undone. This isn’t just a theoretical concept; Circle, the issuer of the popular stablecoin USDC, is reportedly exploring such a mechanism. This move aims to combat fraud and hacking, yet it simultaneously challenges one of the foundational principles of blockchain technology: irreversibility. What Exactly is USDC Reversibility and Why is Circle Considering It? At its core, USDC reversibility would mean that certain USDC transactions, under specific circumstances, could be reversed or clawed back. This is a significant departure from the typical nature of cryptocurrency transactions, which are designed to be immutable and final once confirmed on the blockchain. The idea, according to reports from Wu Blockchain, stems from a desire to enhance security and protect users from illicit activities. Circle President Heath Tarbert has acknowledged this consideration. He highlighted that while such a feature could significantly boost stablecoin adoption within traditional financial markets, making USDC more appealing to institutions wary of irreversible transactions, it also introduces a serious dilemma. The potential for undoing transactions, even with good intentions, raises immediate concerns about centralization risk. The Core Conflict: Crypto Principles vs. Stablecoin Adoption The principle of irreversibility is a cornerstone of the cryptocurrency ethos. It’s what gives users ultimate control over their funds, free from intermediaries who can freeze or reverse transactions. This feature is often celebrated as a key advantage over traditional banking systems, where banks can reverse payments or block accounts. However, this very principle can be a barrier to entry for traditional financial institutions. Corporations and large investors, accustomed to chargebacks and fraud protection mechanisms in conventional finance, might hesitate to fully embrace stablecoins without similar safeguards. Circle’s consideration of USDC reversibility is an attempt to bridge this gap, potentially paving the way for wider mainstream acceptance and integration of stablecoins into established financial systems. Will USDC Reversibility Undermine Decentralization? This is where the debate gets intense. If a central entity like Circle gains the power to reverse transactions, does it not inherently centralize control over what is meant to be a decentralized asset? The fear is that such a mechanism could be misused, or that it could set a precedent for increased control over digital assets by issuers. Centralization fears are not unfounded in the crypto space. The ability to reverse transactions implies a level of authority that many in the crypto community believe goes against the spirit of decentralized finance (DeFi). It raises questions about who would ultimately decide which transactions are reversed, under what criteria, and with what level of transparency. This power could potentially be exploited, or even mandated by regulatory bodies, leading to a system that looks less like peer-to-peer digital cash and more like a digitized version of traditional fiat money, complete with intermediaries and potential censorship. Potential Benefits and Serious Concerns of This Move Let’s weigh the implications: Benefits: Enhanced Fraud Prevention: The primary driver is to protect users from scams, hacks, and illicit activities, offering a safety net currently lacking in most crypto transactions. Increased Institutional Adoption: Traditional financial entities may feel more secure using USDC if they have recourse in cases of error or fraud, potentially unlocking vast new capital into the stablecoin market. Consumer Protection: For everyday users, the ability to reverse a fraudulent transaction could provide peace of mind, similar to credit card chargebacks. Regulatory Appeal: Regulators might view stablecoins with reversibility more favorably, potentially easing the path for broader legal acceptance. Concerns: Centralization Risk: Granting Circle the power to reverse transactions fundamentally shifts control away from individual users and towards a central authority. Erosion of Crypto Principles: It directly challenges the core blockchain tenet of immutability and censorship resistance, which are critical to many crypto advocates. Potential for Abuse: Who defines “fraud”? Could this power be used for purposes beyond initial intent, such as freezing funds based on political pressure or arbitrary decisions? Transparency Issues: The criteria and process for initiating a reversal would need to be incredibly transparent to maintain any semblance of trust, which is a significant challenge. The discussion around USDC reversibility is a microcosm of the larger debate within the crypto world: how to balance the revolutionary ideals of decentralization and user sovereignty with the practical needs of security, regulation, and mainstream adoption. While the intention to combat fraud is commendable, the implications for the fundamental nature of stablecoins and the broader crypto ecosystem are profound. This move could either be a crucial step towards mass adoption or a dangerous compromise of crypto’s core values. The path forward for Circle and USDC will be closely watched, as their decision could set a significant precedent for the future of stablecoins and digital assets globally. It’s a reminder that innovation often comes with complex trade-offs, and finding the right balance is key to sustainable growth. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is USDC reversibility? USDC reversibility refers to the potential mechanism that would allow certain USDC transactions to be undone or reversed after they have been processed on the blockchain. This is a significant deviation from the traditional irreversible nature of most cryptocurrency transactions. Why is Circle considering this feature for USDC? Circle is exploring USDC reversibility primarily to combat fraud, hacking, and illicit activities. By offering a way to reverse fraudulent transactions, they aim to enhance user protection and make USDC more appealing to traditional financial institutions accustomed to such safeguards. How does USDC reversibility impact decentralization? Introducing USDC reversibility raises significant centralization concerns. If a central entity like Circle can reverse transactions, it implies a level of control that challenges the decentralized ethos of blockchain technology, potentially leading to fears of censorship or misuse of power. What are the main benefits and risks of this move? Benefits include enhanced fraud prevention, increased institutional adoption, better consumer protection, and potential regulatory approval. Risks involve significant centralization, erosion of core crypto principles (immutability), potential for abuse of power, and challenges in maintaining transparency. Will other stablecoins follow Circle’s lead on reversibility? Circle’s decision regarding USDC reversibility could set a significant precedent. If implemented, other stablecoin issuers might consider similar mechanisms, especially if it leads to broader mainstream adoption and regulatory acceptance. However, it will likely spark intense debate within the crypto community regarding the balance between security and decentralization. What are your thoughts on USDC reversibility? Do you believe it’s a necessary step for mainstream adoption or a dangerous compromise of crypto’s core values? Share this article on your social media channels and join the conversation! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin price action. This post USDC Reversibility: Alarming Centralization Threat or Crucial Innovation? first appeared on BitcoinWorld.

USDC Reversibility: Alarming Centralization Threat or Crucial Innovation?

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/25 22:40
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
Threshold
T$0.01525-2.68%
Movement
MOVE$0.1094-7.75%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000325+3.63%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3751-8.06%

BitcoinWorld

USDC Reversibility: Alarming Centralization Threat or Crucial Innovation?

A fascinating and somewhat controversial discussion is currently gripping the cryptocurrency world: the potential introduction of USDC reversibility. Imagine a world where a digital transaction, once considered final, could be undone. This isn’t just a theoretical concept; Circle, the issuer of the popular stablecoin USDC, is reportedly exploring such a mechanism. This move aims to combat fraud and hacking, yet it simultaneously challenges one of the foundational principles of blockchain technology: irreversibility.

What Exactly is USDC Reversibility and Why is Circle Considering It?

At its core, USDC reversibility would mean that certain USDC transactions, under specific circumstances, could be reversed or clawed back. This is a significant departure from the typical nature of cryptocurrency transactions, which are designed to be immutable and final once confirmed on the blockchain. The idea, according to reports from Wu Blockchain, stems from a desire to enhance security and protect users from illicit activities.

Circle President Heath Tarbert has acknowledged this consideration. He highlighted that while such a feature could significantly boost stablecoin adoption within traditional financial markets, making USDC more appealing to institutions wary of irreversible transactions, it also introduces a serious dilemma. The potential for undoing transactions, even with good intentions, raises immediate concerns about centralization risk.

The Core Conflict: Crypto Principles vs. Stablecoin Adoption

The principle of irreversibility is a cornerstone of the cryptocurrency ethos. It’s what gives users ultimate control over their funds, free from intermediaries who can freeze or reverse transactions. This feature is often celebrated as a key advantage over traditional banking systems, where banks can reverse payments or block accounts.

However, this very principle can be a barrier to entry for traditional financial institutions. Corporations and large investors, accustomed to chargebacks and fraud protection mechanisms in conventional finance, might hesitate to fully embrace stablecoins without similar safeguards. Circle’s consideration of USDC reversibility is an attempt to bridge this gap, potentially paving the way for wider mainstream acceptance and integration of stablecoins into established financial systems.

Will USDC Reversibility Undermine Decentralization?

This is where the debate gets intense. If a central entity like Circle gains the power to reverse transactions, does it not inherently centralize control over what is meant to be a decentralized asset? The fear is that such a mechanism could be misused, or that it could set a precedent for increased control over digital assets by issuers.

Centralization fears are not unfounded in the crypto space. The ability to reverse transactions implies a level of authority that many in the crypto community believe goes against the spirit of decentralized finance (DeFi). It raises questions about who would ultimately decide which transactions are reversed, under what criteria, and with what level of transparency. This power could potentially be exploited, or even mandated by regulatory bodies, leading to a system that looks less like peer-to-peer digital cash and more like a digitized version of traditional fiat money, complete with intermediaries and potential censorship.

Potential Benefits and Serious Concerns of This Move

Let’s weigh the implications:

  • Benefits:
    • Enhanced Fraud Prevention: The primary driver is to protect users from scams, hacks, and illicit activities, offering a safety net currently lacking in most crypto transactions.
    • Increased Institutional Adoption: Traditional financial entities may feel more secure using USDC if they have recourse in cases of error or fraud, potentially unlocking vast new capital into the stablecoin market.
    • Consumer Protection: For everyday users, the ability to reverse a fraudulent transaction could provide peace of mind, similar to credit card chargebacks.
    • Regulatory Appeal: Regulators might view stablecoins with reversibility more favorably, potentially easing the path for broader legal acceptance.
  • Concerns:
    • Centralization Risk: Granting Circle the power to reverse transactions fundamentally shifts control away from individual users and towards a central authority.
    • Erosion of Crypto Principles: It directly challenges the core blockchain tenet of immutability and censorship resistance, which are critical to many crypto advocates.
    • Potential for Abuse: Who defines “fraud”? Could this power be used for purposes beyond initial intent, such as freezing funds based on political pressure or arbitrary decisions?
    • Transparency Issues: The criteria and process for initiating a reversal would need to be incredibly transparent to maintain any semblance of trust, which is a significant challenge.

The discussion around USDC reversibility is a microcosm of the larger debate within the crypto world: how to balance the revolutionary ideals of decentralization and user sovereignty with the practical needs of security, regulation, and mainstream adoption. While the intention to combat fraud is commendable, the implications for the fundamental nature of stablecoins and the broader crypto ecosystem are profound. This move could either be a crucial step towards mass adoption or a dangerous compromise of crypto’s core values.

The path forward for Circle and USDC will be closely watched, as their decision could set a significant precedent for the future of stablecoins and digital assets globally. It’s a reminder that innovation often comes with complex trade-offs, and finding the right balance is key to sustainable growth.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is USDC reversibility?
USDC reversibility refers to the potential mechanism that would allow certain USDC transactions to be undone or reversed after they have been processed on the blockchain. This is a significant deviation from the traditional irreversible nature of most cryptocurrency transactions.

Why is Circle considering this feature for USDC?
Circle is exploring USDC reversibility primarily to combat fraud, hacking, and illicit activities. By offering a way to reverse fraudulent transactions, they aim to enhance user protection and make USDC more appealing to traditional financial institutions accustomed to such safeguards.

How does USDC reversibility impact decentralization?
Introducing USDC reversibility raises significant centralization concerns. If a central entity like Circle can reverse transactions, it implies a level of control that challenges the decentralized ethos of blockchain technology, potentially leading to fears of censorship or misuse of power.

What are the main benefits and risks of this move?
Benefits include enhanced fraud prevention, increased institutional adoption, better consumer protection, and potential regulatory approval. Risks involve significant centralization, erosion of core crypto principles (immutability), potential for abuse of power, and challenges in maintaining transparency.

Will other stablecoins follow Circle’s lead on reversibility?
Circle’s decision regarding USDC reversibility could set a significant precedent. If implemented, other stablecoin issuers might consider similar mechanisms, especially if it leads to broader mainstream adoption and regulatory acceptance. However, it will likely spark intense debate within the crypto community regarding the balance between security and decentralization.

What are your thoughts on USDC reversibility? Do you believe it’s a necessary step for mainstream adoption or a dangerous compromise of crypto’s core values? Share this article on your social media channels and join the conversation!

To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin price action.

This post USDC Reversibility: Alarming Centralization Threat or Crucial Innovation? first appeared on BitcoinWorld.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics

Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics

Blockstream CEO Adam Back took to X to send an important notice to critics of the Bitcoin P2P node system. The post Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics appeared first on Coinspeaker.
NODE
NODE$0.06035-7.58%
Suilend
SEND$0.4506-8.00%
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/25 23:09
Partager
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Could Drop to $100K If Support Gives Way

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Could Drop to $100K If Support Gives Way

Highlights: Bitcoin is trading at the $111,534 support level A push through this support could see BTC drop to $100k in the short term Fears that markets are overextended could trigger such a correction  Bitcoin (BTC) is in the red today, down by 0.54% to trade at $111,949.68. This reflects the correction across the broader market in the last 24 hours. A surge has followed the price correction in trading volumes. They are up by 5.74% to trade at $51.54 billion. This could indicate that holders are liquidating their holdings in the short term. It aligns with the growing sentiment that the market could be headed for a correction after an overextended rally.  The ongoing minor selloff in BTC is also reflected in the number of liquidations in the last 24 hours. In this period, total cryptocurrency market liquidations have shot up to $1.8 billion, with Bitcoin taking up 17% of these liquidations. September has a reputation for pain in crypto, and this year is proving no different. A sudden cascade of liquidations has rattled both majors and alts. Let’s see the details on-chain 1. 𝐋𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 $1.8BThe crypto market witnessed one of its biggest… pic.twitter.com/d6OnRR2P7F — Donnie (@Donnie100x) September 25, 2025 Analysts Point to Short-Term Profit-Taking as Driver of Correction Analysts attribute this correction to short-term profit-taking rather than a change in fundamentals. One analyst has noted that the correction in the price of Bitcoin is due to an unwinding of leverage in the market. At the same time, long traders are not taking new positions in the market. This is because Bitcoin is trending towards support, and many are waiting to see if the support holds. If the support fails and traders expect the price to drop below $100k, then short sellers could get bolder, further triggering a downside cascade in Bitcoin price. Such sentiment could be driven by recent remarks by the Fed Chairman that assets are overvalued. Essentially, bulls have less incentive to take long positions than short positions. FED Chair Jerome Powell admitted today that equity prices are “fairly highly valued!”– Interesting choice of words, "the most overvalued ever" = “fairly highly valued!” pic.twitter.com/q0qSQNthvh — BraVoCycles Newsletter (@BraVoCycles) September 23, 2025 Start of Monetary Easing Cycle Could Send BTC Higher However, in the long term, Bitcoin will likely continue going higher. The fundamentals and the broader macro environment support long-term upside momentum. Starting with the macro environment, the Federal Reserve recently cut interest rates by 0.25 basis points. While it is small and unclear when the next rate hike will take place, the move has strong significance. JUST ANNOUNCED: The Federal Reserve has just CUT RATES by 0.25%. Thanks, President Trump! #BullMarket Fed Chair Jerome Powell: "Today, the Federal Open Market Committee decided to lower our policy interest rate by 1/4 percentage point." THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA BEGINS RIGHT… pic.twitter.com/2Y6HImPR4q — AJ Huber (@Huberton) September 17, 2025 It indicates that the monetary easing cycle has started overall and that interest rates will keep going lower into 2026. The result is that in the near future, liquidity will keep flowing into risk-on assets such as stocks and cryptocurrencies. As the number one cryptocurrency, BTC could see its value increase significantly in the short to medium term as liquidity flows into the market.  Government Policy Increasingly Favors Bitcoin Growth There is also the fact that governments are now increasingly pro-cryptocurrencies. The US recently had a roundtable of cryptocurrency industry leaders to discuss anchoring a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve into law. In many other countries, regulations are getting clearer and favor cryptocurrency investments, particularly Bitcoin. Michael Saylor just went live on CNBC calling for the USA to buy 1 million Bitcoin. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Digital gold for a digital nation. #Bitcoin #BTC #Crypto pic.twitter.com/QsXtz5TjF0 — Michczy (@czy_mich) September 23, 2025 This is a big deal as it incentivizes institutional money to continue investing in Bitcoin in the future. This could see Bitcoin rally to new highs in the future. The growing inflows into ETFs further add to the underlying demand for Bitcoin in the future. It makes the case for rally to prices above $130k in the short term.  Technical Analysis – BTC Trading at Critical Support After the correction in the last 24 hours, Bitcoin is trading at the $111,534 support. If bears push Bitcoin through this support, a correction to prices as low as $100k could follow. Source: TradingView On the other hand, if there is a rebound off the $111,534 support, then a rally to $113,822 resistance could follow. A strong rebound through this resistance could pave the way for a rally to $116,093 in the short term. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,707.12-2.58%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02871-4.01%
RedStone
RED$0.4763-9.27%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/25 22:31
Partager
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$586 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$586 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on September 25th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $586 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $63.09 million in long positions and $522 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $91.17 million, and for ETH, $226 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,707.12-2.58%
Ethereum
ETH$3,921.88-5.92%
Partager
PANews2025/09/25 23:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Could Drop to $100K If Support Gives Way

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$586 million, mainly due to the short position

Honeycomb Protocol has acquired GameShift from Solana Labs

Crypto Updates: Ozak AI Builds Buzz, BlockchainFX Tops $7M, Pepeto Presale Passes $6.8M, BlockDAG Locks $0.0013 In 24 Hours