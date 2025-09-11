USDC Treasury Executes 55 Million USDC Token Burn

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 14:50
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194637-2.03%
Capverse
CAP$0.12011+2.97%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996-0.02%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01407-2.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016182-0.60%
Key Points:
  • Circle’s USDC Treasury burned 55 million USDC on Ethereum.
  • Routine supply management action with minimal immediate market impact.
  • No significant shifts in leadership or regulatory reaction noted.

On September 11, Circle’s USDC Treasury destroyed 55 million USDC on Ethereum, worth roughly $54.99 million, reflecting routine supply management.

This action aims to stabilize USDC’s dollar peg by adjusting supply, with potential temporary effects on liquidity and decentralized finance pools using USDC.

USDC Burn Aligns with Supply Management Strategy

Circle, the issuer of USDC, took a critical step by burning 55,000,000 USDC tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. This action aligns with the company’s ongoing strategy to align USDC’s supply with market demand, thereby maintaining the stablecoin’s peg stability.

Market observers note the significance of such activities, as they often indicate an effort to reduce the circulating supply amidst redemptions. This specific burn followed similar actions in previous months, suggesting a continued focus on adjusting the supply in response to redemption flows.

Steady Market Conditions and Future Perspectives

Did you know? Circle’s repeated USDC burns, including 55 million on September 11, 2025, mirror previous actions in July and August. These maneuvers signify consistent supply strategy management despite market dynamics.

As of September 11, 2025, USDC has a market cap of $72.29 billion, with a current price of $0.99 per token, according to CoinMarketCap. The last 24-hour trading volume reached $15.30 billion, reflecting an 8.95% change, maintaining a stable circulating supply of 72.31 billion tokens.

USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:12 UTC on September 11, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts from Coincu highlight that these supply adjustment actions by Circle are expected to continue, aligning with regulatory frameworks and market shifts. Such moves ensure that USDC remains an efficient, highly liquid stablecoin option for marketplaces and exchanges while reinforcing trust among users and institutions.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/usdc-treasury-burn-55-million/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001033+0.68%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000077-3.75%
FUND
FUND$0.02935+63.05%
Partager
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Partager
Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

TVL is just a vanity metric. What really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol or even who hands out the most rewards.
FLOW
FLOW$0.4149+1.02%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002001+0.15%
Partager
PANews2025/05/11 10:30
Partager
Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Profits come from selling, not holding.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001693+0.59%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002001+0.15%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 15:54
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Explodes with $15M Raise as SEC’s Atkins Unveils Pro-Market Crypto Revolution!

Worldcoin investor Selini Capital transfers 900,000 WLD to Amber Group