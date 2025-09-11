USDC Treasury Executes 55 Million USDC Token Burn

Key Points: Circle’s USDC Treasury burned 55 million USDC on Ethereum.

Routine supply management action with minimal immediate market impact.

No significant shifts in leadership or regulatory reaction noted.

On September 11, Circle’s USDC Treasury destroyed 55 million USDC on Ethereum, worth roughly $54.99 million, reflecting routine supply management.

This action aims to stabilize USDC’s dollar peg by adjusting supply, with potential temporary effects on liquidity and decentralized finance pools using USDC.

USDC Burn Aligns with Supply Management Strategy

Circle, the issuer of USDC, took a critical step by burning 55,000,000 USDC tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. This action aligns with the company’s ongoing strategy to align USDC’s supply with market demand, thereby maintaining the stablecoin’s peg stability.

Market observers note the significance of such activities, as they often indicate an effort to reduce the circulating supply amidst redemptions. This specific burn followed similar actions in previous months, suggesting a continued focus on adjusting the supply in response to redemption flows.

Steady Market Conditions and Future Perspectives

Did you know? Circle’s repeated USDC burns, including 55 million on September 11, 2025, mirror previous actions in July and August. These maneuvers signify consistent supply strategy management despite market dynamics.

As of September 11, 2025, USDC has a market cap of $72.29 billion, with a current price of $0.99 per token, according to CoinMarketCap. The last 24-hour trading volume reached $15.30 billion, reflecting an 8.95% change, maintaining a stable circulating supply of 72.31 billion tokens.

USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:12 UTC on September 11, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts from Coincu highlight that these supply adjustment actions by Circle are expected to continue, aligning with regulatory frameworks and market shifts. Such moves ensure that USDC remains an efficient, highly liquid stablecoin option for marketplaces and exchanges while reinforcing trust among users and institutions.