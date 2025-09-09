USDD arrives natively on Ethereum: Peg Stability Module active, yield up to 12%, and airdrop coming soon

Born in May 2022 from the TRON DAO Reserve and backed by Justin Sun, the stablecoin USDD expands its horizons with the arrival in native version on Ethereum. The launch, accompanied by the activation of a Peg Stability Module (PSM) and the introduction of sUSDD, a token that accumulates on-chain yield up to 12% APY in the initial phases, is presented as a crucial step to strengthen DeFi integration and support peg stability through direct exchanges with other stablecoins. 

Industry sources indicate that initial yields are set to start at 12% for TVL below $50 million and progressively decrease to 6% as liquidity increases, a threshold outlined in the launch communications and reported by major industry publications.

USDD, what’s new: native issuance on Ethereum, audit and rollout

The team announced the deployment of the native token on Ethereum on September 8, 2025, following the completion of an independent audit mentioned in the initial journalistic and technical reports. The native issuance allows USDD to connect directly to the DeFi liquidity of the network, reducing reliance on bridges and wrapped versions, and promoting more secure and transparent transactions. In this context, the rollout aims to make the user experience smoother and verifiable on‑chain.

According to data collected from on-chain monitoring in the first hours after the launch, hundreds of swap transactions and interactions with earning pools have been recorded, indicating an initial interest measurable by public explorers and liquidity tracking dashboards. Industry analysts note that the PSM model tends to favor early-stage deposits, with higher incentives for the first liquidity flows until the indicated TVL thresholds are exceeded. It should be noted that, at the moment, some key technical details, such as the full audit report and the native contract address, have not yet been disclosed.

How the Peg Stability Module Works

The Peg Stability Module (PSM) enables direct exchange between USDD and stablecoins like USDT and USDC, with the goal of supporting the dollar parity and keeping slippage contained. In practice, those holding established stablecoins can convert them into USDD (and vice versa) through on‑chain mechanisms that configure an arbitrage corridor around the peg, a mechanism that has been explained in the launch technical notes and industry analyses. That said, the model’s efficiency depends on market depth and the speed of trade execution.

Operational Advantages

  • Direct access to the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem.
  • Low-friction transactions thanks to on-chain mechanisms that optimize swaps and quotes.
  • Enhanced Interoperability for a multi-chain design of the project.

sUSDD and airdrop: reward structure

The initiative introduces sUSDD, a version that accumulates yield on‑chain. The airdrop is scheduled to start on September 9, 2025, with rewards intended for native token holders on Ethereum and a yield structure that varies based on TVL. Official communications and initial analyses describe a mechanism with an initial APY of up to 12% for TVL below $50 million, decreasing to about 6% as liquidity grows, a measure designed to reward early adoption and distribute rewards sustainably.

Announced Parameters

  • Eligibility: reserved for those who hold the native token on Ethereum, according to rules and snapshots defined by the team.
  • Continuous accrual: ability to claim rewards approximately every 8 hours through dedicated dashboards.
  • Variable yield: up to 12% APY for lower TVL, gradually reduced to around 6% APY as liquidity increases.
  • Daily snapshots of the TVL for proportional reward calculation.

Participation: how the process is described

Participation in the program occurs in a non-custodial manner directly on the Ethereum network. The team directs interested parties to an “Earn” page with operational details on staking, pools, and yield parameters. The procedure requires holding USDD in personal wallets, with the ability to view and then claim the rewards earned through dedicated dashboards. In this context, the experience remains entirely on-chain and under the full control of the user.

Why the Choice of Ethereum

Ethereum represents the network with the largest DeFi liquidity base and a highly active developer community. Native integration simplifies interconnection with lending protocols, DEX, and yield solutions, expanding the adoption of the USDD token and attracting cross-chain flows. However, the true measure of success will be the actual usage in major liquidity hubs.

Price Stability and Risks

The PSM is designed to mitigate deviations from the dollar, lowering arbitrage costs. However, the quality of liquidity and the effectiveness of incentives remain crucial. If in the past the market has seen tensions on the peg of various stablecoins – including USDD – the first weeks of operation on Ethereum will be a testing ground for the resilience of the system and the governance of the protocol.

  • Pro: On-chain automation and specially created pools can help mitigate volatility.
  • Cons: risks related to smart contracts remain, dependency on the market conditions of the reference stablecoins, TVL dynamics, and liquidity mining.

Risk note: although the audit helps to reduce certain issues, intrinsic risks remain that require constant monitoring, bug bounty, and transparency on collateral and PSM parameters.

Implications and what to watch in the coming weeks

The native issuance on Ethereum could significantly increase the demand for USDD thanks to more efficient swaps and the promotional boost derived from rewards. The key metrics to monitor will be the expansion of TVL, the spread on the peg, and the transactional volumes of the PSM. That said, the sustainability of the sUSDD yield beyond the initial phase will determine the balance between the attractiveness of incentives and the risks of excessive reward issuance.

FAQ

When does the airdrop start?

The team has announced that the airdrop will commence on September 9, 2025, with continuous accrual and the possibility to claim approximately every 8 hours.

What is sUSDD?

sUSDD is the version of USDD that accumulates on-chain yield, linked to the launch program incentives and the parameters related to TVL.

How does the PSM help maintain the peg?

The Peg Stability Module allows direct convertibility between USDD and stablecoins like USDT and USDC, keeping slippage contained and facilitating arbitrage interventions that reduce price pressure.

Who is eligible for rewards?

The rewards are intended for the holders of the native token on Ethereum, in accordance with the rules and the snapshots officially communicated by the team.

Transparency and sources

  • Audit: an audit by CertiK was mentioned in the initial journalistic reconstructions; however, the full report is not yet available in public communications.
  • Contract and deployment tx: the on-chain address of the native contract and the deployment transaction have not yet been made public in the sources consulted.
  • On-chain data: information such as the initial TVL, the number of holders, and the PSM volumes have not yet been published or verified in official sources.
  • Reward Formula: although yield ranges are indicated (approximately 6–12% APY), details on the TVL cut-offs that activate the different tiers are missing. For more information on APY calculations and dynamics, see the guide on APY: how to read the Annual Percentage Yield in the crypto world.
