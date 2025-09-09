USDD by Justin Sun Launches on Ethereum with Peg Stability Module

2025/09/09 21:25
TLDR

  • Justin Sun’s USDD stablecoin has officially launched on Ethereum, expanding its presence in the competitive blockchain ecosystem.
  • The launch includes a Peg Stability Module to ensure 1:1 swaps with USDT and USDC, improving liquidity and maintaining the dollar peg.
  • A high-yield airdrop campaign was launched to attract early adopters, offering up to 12% annual percentage yield (APY).
  • USDD aims to challenge dominant players in the stablecoin market, including Tether, by integrating into Ethereum’s vast DeFi infrastructure.
  • The Ethereum contract for USDD went live on September 8 following a CertiK audit, emphasizing security and transparency.

Justin Sun’s algorithmic stablecoin, USDD, has officially launched on Ethereum, expanding its presence into one of the world’s most competitive blockchain ecosystems. With a stablecoin supply of $165 billion, the launch on Ethereum positions USDD to take on leading players in the market. Ethereum’s growing decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure creates a fertile environment for USDD to gain traction among users and developers alike.

USDD Integrates PSM for Seamless Ethereum Swaps

USDD integrates a Peg Stability Module (PSM) with Ethereum to ensure seamless 1:1 swaps with popular stablecoins, USDT and USDC. The PSM mechanism enhances liquidity, enabling users to exchange USDD efficiently while maintaining the stablecoin’s dollar peg. This critical feature is designed to provide stability during market volatility, a key concern for algorithmic stablecoins.

https://x.com/justinsuntron/status/1965021026489885121

The Ethereum contract for USDD went live on September 8 after a thorough CertiK audit. This audit underlines the commitment to security and transparency in the project. USDD’s entry into Ethereum’s ecosystem signals Justin Sun’s ambition to challenge the dominance of existing stablecoins by leveraging Ethereum’s vast liquidity pool.

Justin Sun Promotes Decentralized USDD Through Airdrop

USDD launched a high-yield airdrop campaign on September 9 to attract early adopters. Ethereum users can earn up to 12% annual percentage yield (APY) through tiered rewards, with the rate decreasing as more users join. The rewards are distributed every eight hours via the Merkl Dashboard, offering a dynamic and engaging user experience.

Justin Sun emphasized the decentralized nature of USDD, inviting users to “exchange for USDD and participate in mining activities.” The airdrop aims to accelerate adoption and encourage Ethereum users to integrate USDD into their portfolios. As Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem continues to thrive, USDD’s high-yield offerings are positioned to draw attention from both users and liquidity providers.

USDD Faces Fierce Competition in the Stablecoin Market

Despite the strategic launch, USDD faces fierce competition from established players like Tether, which dominates with a market cap far larger than USDD’s. Tether processes over $20 billion on Ethereum alone, dwarfing USDD’s $450 million market cap. However, Justin Sun’s USDD remains determined to carve out a space in the market, aided by its overcollateralized structure and planned upgrades.

USDD’s collateral ratio stands at 204.5%, primarily backed by TRX after a Bitcoin collateral withdrawal in August. While this overcollateralization aims to provide stability, the project’s long-term success depends on liquidity depth and the ability to scale.

The post USDD by Justin Sun Launches on Ethereum with Peg Stability Module appeared first on CoinCentral.

