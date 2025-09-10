USDH V2: Paxos Pushes Compliance, PayPal Network, and Global Expansion

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/09/10 23:13

Paxos has unveiled an updated version of its proposal to issue Hyperliquid’s forthcoming USDH stablecoin, positioning itself as a leading contender in a competitive process to secure the role of issuer.

PayPal Integration at the Core

A central feature of the Paxos V2 proposal is its partnership with PayPal, which would embed USDH into PayPal’s global payment infrastructure. The plan includes free on- and off-ramps through PayPal and Venmo, with the stablecoin also supported across Checkout, Braintree, Hyperwallet, and Xoom. By capitalizing on PayPal’s reach, which spans over 400 million accounts and 35 million merchants, the proposal seeks to eliminate conversion fees and simplify entry into decentralized finance.

As the proposal states, 

Incentives and HYPE Alignment

Paxos’ plan introduces a performance-based economic model that ties its revenue to Hyperliquid’s growth. Fees are capped at 5% and are only applied once Total Value Locked (TVL) milestones are reached. Additionally, all fees will be paid in HYPE, Hyperliquid’s governance token, reinforcing the integration of the stablecoin within the broader ecosystem. The proposal also outlines revamped rewards for participants, aimed at driving adoption while ensuring that incentives remain aligned with the community.

Compliance and Global Reach

A distinguishing element of the Paxos bid is its regulatory approach. Operating under the oversight of the New York Department of Financial Services, the company has highlighted its capacity to comply with frameworks such as the GENIUS Act in the U.S. and MiCA in Europe. The proposal underscores that Paxos is the only issuer able to legally issue stablecoins across Europe, giving USDH a pathway to global scalability. With reserves backed by liquid assets such as U.S. Treasury Bills, Paxos argues that USDH offers stronger assurances than alternatives that have faced criticism over reserve transparency.

Market Outlook

Community response to Paxos’ updated proposal has been largely favorable, with analysts noting its potential to bridge traditional finance and DeFi through the PayPal integration. By leveraging established payment networks, Paxos aims to drive mainstream adoption of USDH while positioning it as a regulatory-compliant alternative to dominant stablecoins like USDC and USDT. If successful, the strategy could set USDH apart as a central asset within Hyperliquid and beyond.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.00875-2.82%
Solana
SOL$222.95+3.27%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.796+1.53%
Partager
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Partager
PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
Union
U$0.01098+0.18%
TIA
TIA$1.748-2.88%
IO
IO$0.61--%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 17:30
Partager
Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights

Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights

CryptoAppsy provides real-time data for thousands of crypto assets on iOS and Android. Users can view live portfolio updates without account creation hassle. Continue Reading:Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights The post Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
RealLink
REAL$0.06255+2.77%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01987-14.01%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/11 02:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights

Proposed Crypto Framework Aims to Close Regulatory Gaps in $4T Market

GameStop verkleint verlies dankzij Bitcoin-voorraad