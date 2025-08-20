Using Lombard and Aave Combo For More Katana Krates

I am not that smart to combine DeFi protocols like this, so all the credit for this experiment goes to my fren’ Travis and his big crypto brain! I used Lombard and Aave to get more Katana Krates … and the results are awesome!

Katana is a new DeFi-native Layer 2 blockchain incubated by Polygon Labs and GSR, designed to unify liquidity and deliver sustainable yields. It launched the private mainnet at the end of May, while the public mainnet expected by later this summer.

Why the Hype? There will be a mix of unified liquidity, high yields and institutional support! Katana aggregates liquidity from multiple protocols, including Morpho, Sushi, and Vertex, to reduce slippage and provide more predictable lending and borrowing rates.

The alpha is given by the yields! By concentrating liquidity and collecting yields from various sources, Katana aims to offer higher and more consistent returns for DeFi users.

So here’s how I’m farming points across protocols while keeping things tight on risk and yield. I got LBTC from Lombard and then went to Aave, where I deposited the asset as it’s accepted as collateral.

I went with LBTC because it earns a multiplier in the Lombard points campaign. Double DeFi utility in one go, securing my Aave loan and stacking Lombard…

