Using US Coinbase wallet to deposit BTC, XRP, ETH, and other cryptocurrencies on the FindMining platform to earn daily passive income

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/13 21:00
Bitcoin
BTC$115,875.3+0.73%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09613+0.89%
XRP
XRP$3.1463+4.10%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Blur
BLUR$0.08967+6.48%
Ethereum
ETH$4,686.9+3.39%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02811+5.43%

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said the exchange is about to blur the lines between TradFi and cryptocurrencies.

“We’ll be launching our first US futures, offering simultaneous exposure to top US tech stocks and cryptocurrencies starting September 22nd,” Armstrong wrote in an article for X. He added that more products will be released as Coinbase builds out its “Exchange of Everything.”

In the United States, more and more investors are looking for ways to earn consistent passive income without having to engage in high-risk trading or constantly monitor the market. With the seamless integration of Coinbase Wallet and the Find Mining cloud mining platform, this has never been easier.

Simplifying Getting Started: Coinbase + Find Mining

US users can use Coinbase Wallet to securely and quickly transfer major cryptocurrencies like BTC, XRP, and ETH to the Find Mining platform. After depositing, users can freely choose a mining contract that suits their needs. Unlike traditional mining machines, Find Mining uses data centers powered by renewable energy, so users don’t have to worry about electricity costs, hardware depreciation, or complex hashrate maintenance.

What are the advantages of the Find Mining platform?

✅ Legal and Compliance: We fully adhere to UK and global standards—your trust is our foundation.

✅ Security: The platform integrates McAfee® security and Cloudflare® protection to protect user data and ensure smooth mining.

✅ Zero Management Fees: No gimmicks or hidden fees. The mining process is clean, transparent, honest, reliable, and fully transparent.

✅ Stable Income: Daily earnings are automatically settled in major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL, eliminating the pressure of short-term market fluctuations.

✅ Technology and Service: Provided by an experienced team of experts. Our 24/7 responsive customer service team will address any questions you may have, ensuring peace of mind.

Getting started takes just three steps:

  1. Register: Quickly sign up using your email address and username. You’ll receive a $15 bonus.
  2. Deposit Crypto: Transfer BTC, XRP, ETH, and other crypto assets through your Coinbase wallet.
  3. Start Cloud Mining: Select a suitable contract plan, and the AI ​​computing engine will automatically begin mining, with profits settled daily.

Click to view more contract options

All profits during the contract period are returned daily, and the principal is fully returned at maturity. Once your account balance reaches $100, you can withdraw or reinvest at any time.

Stable daily passive income

Unlike the volatile cryptocurrency market, Find Mining provides a stable, predictable daily cash flow:

  • Contract profits are denominated in US dollars and automatically distributed to user accounts daily.
  • Principal is returned at maturity, with flexible withdrawal or reinvestment options.
  • No technical background required; you can view your earnings anytime on your phone.

For example, U.S. investors only need to transfer $100 worth of BTC into the contract to obtain daily passive income, truly realizing “earning Bitcoin with Bitcoin”.

Security and Compliance

Trust and security are paramount in cryptocurrency mining. Find Mining understands this and prioritizes user safety. We are committed to transparency and legality, ensuring investment security and allowing users to focus on profitability. All mining pools are powered by renewable energy, achieving true carbon-neutral cloud mining. Leveraging renewable energy protects the environment, delivers superior returns, and allows every investor to enjoy opportunities and profits.

in conclusion

For US-based holders of BTC, XRP, and ETH, combining Coinbase Wallet with Find Mining is the ideal way to unlock a new era of passive income. Simple, secure, and environmentally friendly, it empowers cryptocurrency investors to earn stable, real returns every day, independent of market fluctuations.

Connect to Find Mining through your Coinbase Wallet today and start your crypto passive income journey.

For more information, visit https://findmining.com or contact us at [email protected]

The post Using US Coinbase wallet to deposit BTC, XRP, ETH, and other cryptocurrencies on the FindMining platform to earn daily passive income appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Uncertainty Has Holders Pivoting To A New ETH Layer 2 Token For Gains

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Uncertainty Has Holders Pivoting To A New ETH Layer 2 Token For Gains

The mounting uncertainty surrounding XRP price prediction models has triggered a significant shift in investment strategy, with seasoned Ripple holders increasingly pivoting toward a revolutionary Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin that’s already raised over $3.5 million in presale funding.  As XRP battles technical resistance levels and regulatory headwinds, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) emerges as the mathematical alternative […]
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002949-28.61%
XRP
XRP$3.1462+4.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01524+6.27%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 21:27
Partager
Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit

Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit

BitcoinWorld Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit The cryptocurrency world is abuzz with news of an extraordinary event: a dormant Bitcoin whale, inactive for over a decade, has finally stirred. This mysterious entity, which last moved its holdings in 2012, recently transferred a staggering $26.55 million worth of Bitcoin. This isn’t just a large transaction; it represents an astounding profit of more than 944,765%, a true testament to the power of long-term conviction in the digital asset space. What Exactly Happened with This Dormant Bitcoin Whale? According to reports from The Daily Hodl, a specific Bitcoin address that had been dormant since August 2012 suddenly became active. This address originally acquired its Bitcoin when the price was a mere $12.11 per coin. Imagine the foresight required to buy Bitcoin at such an early stage! Fast forward to today, and those holdings have multiplied exponentially, now valued at over $26.5 million. A ‘whale’ in the crypto context refers to an individual or entity holding a significant amount of cryptocurrency, capable of influencing market dynamics with their trades. This particular dormant Bitcoin whale certainly fits that description. The Astounding Profit: A Testament to Bitcoin’s Journey The 944,765% profit isn’t merely a number; it vividly illustrates Bitcoin’s incredible growth trajectory over the past decade. This remarkable return highlights the potential for monumental wealth creation in the cryptocurrency market. This dormant Bitcoin whale patiently held onto its assets through numerous market cycles, bull runs, and bear markets. This long-term holding strategy, often referred to as ‘HODLing,’ is a core philosophy for many crypto enthusiasts. It underscores the potential for monumental returns when investing in nascent technologies with disruptive potential, provided one has the foresight and unwavering patience. Indeed, Bitcoin’s journey from a niche digital experiment to a global financial asset has been nothing short of spectacular, and this whale’s story perfectly encapsulates that evolution. What Does a Dormant Bitcoin Whale Movement Mean for the Market? When a dormant Bitcoin whale makes a move, it often sparks widespread speculation and intense discussion within the crypto community. Traders and analysts closely monitor such large transfers for potential market implications. Potential Selling Pressure: A significant transfer could precede a large-scale sale, potentially adding selling pressure to the market if the coins are moved to an exchange for liquidation. Liquidity Shift: Moving such a substantial amount of Bitcoin can impact market liquidity, especially if it’s broken into smaller chunks for distribution across various platforms. Investor Sentiment: Such events can also influence broader investor sentiment. Some might interpret it as a sign of smart money taking profits, while others might view it as a signal of broader market shifts or even upcoming volatility. However, it is crucial to remember that a transfer does not automatically mean a sale. The owner might simply be consolidating funds, moving them to a new, more secure wallet, or preparing for institutional custody. These movements are complex and require careful analysis. Learning from the Dormant Bitcoin Whale: Actionable Insights This historic event offers several valuable lessons for both new and seasoned crypto investors looking to navigate the volatile landscape of digital assets. The Power of HODLing: The dormant Bitcoin whale exemplifies the profound potential rewards of a long-term investment horizon in volatile assets like Bitcoin. Patience, in this case, truly paid off handsomely. Security is Paramount: Holding assets securely for over a decade highlights the critical importance of robust security practices for digital assets. Protecting private keys, seed phrases, and employing cold storage solutions are non-negotiable for long-term holders. On-Chain Analytics: This event also showcases the incredible transparency of blockchain technology. On-chain analytics tools allow anyone to track such significant movements, providing valuable, real-time insights into market dynamics and investor behavior. Understanding these aspects can empower investors to make more informed decisions and approach the complex world of cryptocurrencies with greater confidence and strategic foresight. The awakening of this dormant Bitcoin whale serves as a compelling narrative within the crypto space. It’s a powerful reminder of Bitcoin’s transformative journey and the immense wealth creation possible for those with conviction and patience. While such monumental gains are rare and certainly not guaranteed for every investment, this event undeniably adds another fascinating chapter to Bitcoin’s history, captivating observers and inspiring discussions worldwide. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a ‘Bitcoin whale’? A1: In the cryptocurrency market, a ‘Bitcoin whale’ refers to an individual or entity that holds a very large amount of Bitcoin. These holders often have enough capital to potentially influence market prices with their significant trades. Q2: Why is the movement of a dormant Bitcoin whale significant? A2: The movement of a long-dormant Bitcoin whale is significant because it can signal various intentions, such as taking profits, re-securing assets, or preparing for institutional transactions. Such large transfers can create market speculation and sometimes impact prices due to the sheer volume involved. Q3: What does ‘HODLing’ mean? A3: ‘HODLing’ is a common term in the crypto community, originating from a misspelling of ‘hold.’ It refers to the strategy of buying and holding cryptocurrencies for a long period, regardless of price fluctuations, in anticipation of significant future gains. Q4: How can I track Bitcoin whale movements? A4: Bitcoin whale movements can be tracked using various on-chain analytics platforms and blockchain explorers. These tools allow users to view transaction data, including large transfers between addresses, providing transparency into the network’s activity. Q5: Is it safe to hold Bitcoin for over a decade? A5: Holding Bitcoin for extended periods can be safe if proper security measures are meticulously followed. This includes using hardware wallets, strong passwords, multi-factor authentication, and securely backing up private keys or seed phrases in offline, protected locations. Did this incredible story of a dormant Bitcoin whale inspire you? Share your thoughts and this article with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media! Let’s keep the conversation going about the fascinating world of digital assets and their potential. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01685+2.68%
RealLink
REAL$0.0646+0.85%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01739+0.92%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/13 20:25
Partager
Apple’s iPhone Air shipments delayed in China amid eSIM review

Apple’s iPhone Air shipments delayed in China amid eSIM review

Apple’s iPhone Air faces shipment delays in China as regulators review eSIM approval, despite support from all three major telecom operators.
Major
MAJOR$0.16621+2.79%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 19:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Uncertainty Has Holders Pivoting To A New ETH Layer 2 Token For Gains

Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit

Apple’s iPhone Air shipments delayed in China amid eSIM review

UK's Starmer prepares to host Trump as Epstein, tax scandal clouds loom overhead

Bitcoin all-time highs due in ‘2-3 weeks’ as price fills $117K futures gap