US OCC Lifts Anchorage Digital’s Consent Order, Permits Full Crypto Bank Charter

Par : Tronweekly
2025/08/22 20:00
Orderly Network
ORDER$0,1406+0,64%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,05889+10,55%
Anchorage Digital
  • US OCC lifts consent order on Anchorage Digital, allowing it to remain a digital asset bank.
  • US regulators under the Trump administration are shifting to crypto-friendly policies.
  • Paxos, Ripple, and Circle applied for national trust charters, and the Fed ends crypto banking oversight.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency of the United States (OCC) has officially terminated the consent order against digital asset bank Anchorage Digital. 

According to the OCC’s notice, the digital asset bank responded to the issues that were highlighted in the order, such as anti-money laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) policies, in 2022. 

Anchorage Digital’s Full-Scale Digital Asset Bank Status Achieved

Anchorage Digital is now fully compliant with U.S. regulations and the first federally chartered digital asset bank under the OCC’s oversight. 

The CEO, Nathan McCauley, said that the bank has invested heavily in its compliance infrastructure as part of the solution to the issues. He referred to Anchorage Digital as “the world’s most regulated digital asset bank.” The bank also made changes in its management, expanded its compliance staff, and automated risk management processes to comply with the OCC.

Having been granted a national bank charter, Anchorage Digital will be allowed to operate as a full-scale digital asset bank.  “Federal banking regulator in the United States granted us a national bank charter to serve as a full-scale digital asset bank, providing custody, trading, settlement, governance, and other regulated services for institutions,” McCauley said in the announcement.

This also follows recent interest in crypto banking, with companies such as Paxos, Ripple, and Circle applying for national trust charters like Anchorage’s.

McCauley acknowledged this competition, saying that more banks’ access to the space would enhance the industry.

Also Read | Ripple Moves Closer to Banking Status with New Trust Charter Bid

OCC and Federal Reserve Approach on Crypto Banking Oversight

In addition, the rising interest in federal charters highlights the increasing regulatory clarity of digital assets. The U.S. regulatory approach to crypto services under the Trump administration has also adopted more crypto-friendly policies.

In April 2025, the Federal Reserve removed its guidance that discouraged banks from conducting crypto-related businesses, and on August 15, the agency discontinued its novel activities supervision program monitoring banks’ involvement in cryptocurrency and fintech services.

Moreover, the program was introduced to monitor how banks engage in fintech activities and cryptocurrency. The Fed added that it would replace it with traditional regulatory practices. The Fed said the decision to sunset the program was due to its increased understanding of the risks associated with digital assets and how banks would manage risks.

Furthermore, the Treasury Department estimated that the volume of stablecoins may exceed $6 trillion. However, this trend has raised concerns among traditional banks. In July, the American Bankers Association urged the OCC to delay its decision on the crypto firms’ charter approvals, citing transparency and regulatory issues.

In addition, regulatory policies continue to play a key role as cryptocurrency becomes more integrated into mainstream banking. Jonathan V. Gould, the Comptroller of the Currency, will speak at the CoinDesk Policy and Regulation Conference on September 10.

Gould will provide insights on the OCC’s position on crypto and its regulatory outlook on digital assets as crypto becomes integrated into the broader financial system.

Also Read | US Federal Reserve Ends Novel Activities Program for Banks’ Crypto Services


Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

The crypto market is crashing, but several coins have reached key support zones. Here are 5 tokens to keep an eye on and the next levels to watch.
SphereX
HERE$0,000357+0,28%
Partager
Crypto Ticker2025/08/22 21:40
Partager
Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

PANews reported on August 22nd that Cosmos has officially launched Project Trinity, a stablecoin-driven delivery versus payment (DvP) settlement project jointly initiated by financial institutions including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Progmat, Boostry, and Datachain. TOKI is participating as a technical partner. The project aims to leverage the IBC protocol and LCP technology to enable cross-chain atomic swaps between stablecoins and security tokens, covering blockchain platforms such as Avalanche and Quorum. Japan's stablecoin market is rapidly developing following an update to the Payment Services Act, allowing for the compliant issuance of stablecoins and promoting more efficient and secure financial transaction settlement. The security token market is also expanding, with issuance exceeding 193.8 billion yen (approximately $1.3 billion) by the end of July 2025. Project Trinity aims to ultimately achieve near 24/7 real-time settlement, reducing counterparty and synchronization risks and contributing to the upgrading of Japan's secondary market infrastructure. Furthermore, TOKI will provide cross-chain messaging and middleware support at the technical level to ensure a secure and efficient settlement system. Earlier news reported that Japan's SBI Holdings plans to complete the acquisition of a majority stake in CoinPost on October 1 .
NEAR
NEAR$2,578+4,41%
RealLink
REAL$0,05436+5,82%
Moonveil
MORE$0,1046+4,61%
Partager
PANews2025/08/22 21:00
Partager
US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

The US bond market stayed frozen Friday morning, as the 10-year Treasury yield didn’t move at all, stuck at 4.332%, while the 2-year nudged up by less than one basis point to 3.8%. But hey, that’s nothing. Wall Street wasn’t watching yields anyway. All eyes were locked on Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech at Jackson Hole, […]
Threshold
T$0,01648+3,97%
BarnBridge
BOND$0,1788-2,29%
Movement
MOVE$0,1315+3,62%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 21:12
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Falkand to step down after five months