Utila Triples Valuation in Six Months as Stablecoin Infrastructure Demand Triggers $22M Extension Round

NEW YORK CITY, United States, September 3rd, 2025, FinanceWire

Utila emerges as the go-to operating system for stablecoins as institutional demand for digital asset infrastructure explodes

Utila has closed a $22 million Series A extension round just six months after announcing its Series A, bringing its total A round to $40 million and nearly tripling the company’s valuation. The extension, led by Red Dot Capital Partners with participation from Nyca, Wing VC, DCG, Cerca Partners, FunFair Ventures and SilverCircle, brings the total funding to more than $51 million and reflects the explosive demand for Utila’s digital asset operations platform as organizations worldwide adopt stablecoins for payments, treasury management and operational workflows.

The rapid-fire extension round materialized without Utila actively seeking capital, as the company received multiple inbound investment offers driven by hypergrowth across all key metrics. With almost all of its original Series A funding still in the bank, the company chose to extend the round to accelerate market capture in the exploding digital asset infrastructure sector.

Since its Series A announcement in March, Utila has seen unprecedented growth driven by mainstream adoption of stablecoins across financial services and more than doubled its customer base. The company now processes over $15 billion in monthly volume and has secured more than $90 billion in total transactions. With hundreds of global institutional customers, Utila has rapidly established itself as the operating system for stablecoins, providing the secure, scalable infrastructure that enterprises need to build, manage and scale digital asset operations.

The Stablecoin Infrastructure Imperative

The rapid extension round underscores the massive market opportunity as stablecoin adoption accelerates across industries. The first half of 2025 pushed stablecoins deeper into the financial mainstream, with aggregate supply climbing to $252 billion and monthly settlement volumes rising 43% to $1.39 trillion. Payment providers, neobanks and financial institutions are increasingly integrating stablecoins into their core operations, creating unprecedented demand for enterprise-grade infrastructure that can handle the complexity, security and compliance requirements of institutional digital asset operations.

The Complete Digital Asset Operations Platform

Utila’s platform handles four core functions that address the full spectrum of digital asset operations:

● Stablecoin Operations – Complete infrastructure for stablecoin issuers, payment providers and enterprises integrating stablecoin workflows into their business operations

● Treasury Operations – Secure, policy-driven treasury management for digital assets with granular controls and compliance frameworks

● Trading Operations – Institutional-grade trading infrastructure across centralized exchanges and DeFi protocols

● Business Continuity – Seamless wallet environment mirroring capabilities for mission-critical operations

Built by cryptography and cybersecurity experts, Utila combines military-grade security with the operational flexibility that modern institutions require. The platform features secure enterprise-grade MPC wallets, granular policy controls, robust developer APIs, multi-chain support, payments and tokenization engine, comprehensive integrations to AML providers, exchanges, DeFi, and banking rails, and insurance coverage providing additional protection for institutional assets.

Proven Enterprise Platform with Global Reach

The extension funding will accelerate Utila’s global expansion and product development as the company scales to meet surging demand for digital asset infrastructure. Beyond strengthening its presence in North America and Europe, the company plans to expand aggressively in emerging markets where stablecoins play pivotal roles in financial infrastructure – particularly LATAM, APAC and Africa – as regulatory frameworks in these regions continue to mature.

Utila’s client roster spans the full digital asset ecosystem: payment service providers integrating USDC rails, neobanks building stablecoin products, institutional trading firms accessing DeFi liquidity, and stablecoin issuers managing minting operations and more. This breadth contrasts with point solutions in the market targeting specific use cases.

Utila’s rapid growth trajectory positions the company at the forefront of the institutional digital asset adoption wave. As stablecoins become the backbone of next-generation financial infrastructure, Utila provides the essential operating system that enables organizations to participate securely, efficiently and at scale.

About Utila

Founded in 2022 by Bentzi Rabi (CEO) and Sam Eiderman (CTO), Utila is the secure, all-in-one digital asset operations platform for institutions. Utila enables organizations to securely manage and build on digital assets. Trusted by 200+ global institutions, Utila processes more than $15 billion in monthly volume and has secured over $90 billion in transactions.

Utila has raised more than $50 million in total funding from leading investors including Nyca Partners, Red Dot Capital Partners, Wing VC, NFX, Framework Ventures and DCG, along with prominent angel investors including Balaji Srinivasan, Charlie Songhurst and more.

Users can learn more at https://utila.io/

Media Contact

Montner Tech PR

Deb Montner

[email protected]

Surya Deepan Elango

Utila

[email protected]

