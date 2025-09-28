UXLINK: Both CEX and on-chain UXLINK token migration will start next week

PANews reported on September 28th that UXLINK released the latest progress on token migration and security upgrades: 1. Security solutions have been upgraded, and the detailed plan has been approved by a third-party security consultant. 2. CEX migration will begin next week. Due to varying regulatory requirements and operational procedures across exchanges, a compensation plan will be implemented in phases through the exchanges. The new token generation process has been completed, ensuring these tokens are only used for exchange with exchanges and on-chain users. For exchanges where migration has not yet completed, these tokens will remain locked until they are transferred to exchanges and market makers (MMs). 3. On-chain user migration will also begin next week, with UXLINK covering the associated gas fees. 4. UXLINK stakers will receive all tokens and the annualized yield (APY) calculated up to October 31, 2025. 5. The token circulation and vesting schedule remains consistent with the UXLINK whitepaper. 6. The new UXLINK contract has a code-locked maximum token supply function.PANews reported on September 28th that UXLINK released the latest progress on token migration and security upgrades: 1. Security solutions have been upgraded, and the detailed plan has been approved by a third-party security consultant. 2. CEX migration will begin next week. Due to varying regulatory requirements and operational procedures across exchanges, a compensation plan will be implemented in phases through the exchanges. The new token generation process has been completed, ensuring these tokens are only used for exchange with exchanges and on-chain users. For exchanges where migration has not yet completed, these tokens will remain locked until they are transferred to exchanges and market makers (MMs). 3. On-chain user migration will also begin next week, with UXLINK covering the associated gas fees. 4. UXLINK stakers will receive all tokens and the annualized yield (APY) calculated up to October 31, 2025. 5. The token circulation and vesting schedule remains consistent with the UXLINK whitepaper. 6. The new UXLINK contract has a code-locked maximum token supply function.

UXLINK: Both CEX and on-chain UXLINK token migration will start next week

Par : PANews
2025/09/28 09:15
