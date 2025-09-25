UXLINK hack update: the attacker swaps $6.8M ETH to DAI, exposing multi-sig wallet flaws and renewing calls for DeFi security standards. The UXLINK hack has taken a new turn as the attacker converted stolen funds into stablecoins. On-chain trackers showed that around 1,620 ETH, worth a value of $6.8 million was swapped into DAI through […] The post UXLINK Hack Update: $6.8M ETH Converted to Stablecoins by Attacker appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.UXLINK hack update: the attacker swaps $6.8M ETH to DAI, exposing multi-sig wallet flaws and renewing calls for DeFi security standards. The UXLINK hack has taken a new turn as the attacker converted stolen funds into stablecoins. On-chain trackers showed that around 1,620 ETH, worth a value of $6.8 million was swapped into DAI through […] The post UXLINK Hack Update: $6.8M ETH Converted to Stablecoins by Attacker appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

UXLINK Hack Update: $6.8M ETH Converted to Stablecoins by Attacker

2025/09/25 11:00
UXLINK hack update: the attacker swaps $6.8M ETH to DAI, exposing multi-sig wallet flaws and renewing calls for DeFi security standards.

The UXLINK hack has taken a new turn as the attacker converted stolen funds into stablecoins. On-chain trackers showed that around 1,620 ETH, worth a value of $6.8 million was swapped into DAI through early morning transactions. The conversion took place almost 48 hours after the initial breach, which underscores the hacker’s effort to make his money while avoiding detection. This is the first major move to withdraw cash since the attack.

UXLINK Hack Raises New Concerns About Multi-Sig Wallet Security

The exploit began on September 22 and lasted until the next day. The incident was caused by a delegate call vulnerability in UXLINK’s multi-signature wallet. This weakness provided the attacker with admin access, which enabled unauthorized transfers and unlimited minting of tokens. The hacker used that to exploit the platform and divert large sums of money. Since then, assets have been moved from wallet to wallet and transferred through centralized and decentralized exchanges.

The stolen money was first transferred in small installments to make it harder to trace it forensically. It was seen that wallets were repeatedly moved between each other, forming a web of transactions that made it impossible to trace the trail. The recent conversion into DAI is an escalation where the attacker is moving into less-volatile holders of value. With stablecoins pegged to fiat currencies, theft can be easily maintained without being exposed to price fluctuations.

The hack has also cast doubt on the security of multi-signature wallets. While such wallets are touted as secure because of the multiple approvals, misconfiguration or faulty code are still potential weaknesses. As in this example, this allows for call protocol vulnerabilities to result in administrator-level attacks. Security experts emphasize the importance of projects using multi-sig setups, conducting adequate audits and maintaining strong contract design.

UXLINK Hack a Wake-Up Call for the Blockchain Sector

Aside from the technical problems, multi-signature wallets are prone to the risk associated with human behavior. Phishing attempts, stolen private keys, and delays in signature collection introduce even more vulnerability. There are a lot of different implementations of multi-signature on different chains, making the security landscape even more complex. The UXLINK hack has thus sparked industry discussion around whether the need for strict standards for wallet safety is present again.

The attack could force regulators to crack down on decentralized platforms. Mandatory smart contract audits, enhanced wallet security measures, and collaboration frameworks with exchanges to freeze illicit assets are potential measures. The goal of these responses is to avoid laundering and to reduce investor losses in similar events that may occur in the future. Some experts recommend that token minting procedures also need more transparency to prevent the exploitation of minting.

The effects of the hack go beyond the immediate financial losses. Trust in decentralized finance projects has been stretched, especially amongst token-based ecosystems and projects which are payroll-dependent. Each blockbuster exploit emphasizes vulnerabilities that can undermine adoption if ignored. If the funds are already in the form of stablecoins, there is a reduced likelihood of recovery if swift action is not taken, now that $6.8 million have already been invested in them.

The UXLINK breach is another indication for the whole digital asset sector. It underscores the importance of the careful regulation of innovation in decentralized finance, ensuring that security concerns are not left unaddressed by the rapid pace of innovation. Improving transparency, tightening audit standards, and developing robust wallet frameworks are vital steps to regain trust in blockchain ecosystems.

