UXLINK Releases Contract Migration Plan: Cancels Destruction Mechanism, Retains Cross-Chain Functionality

PANews reported on September 25th that UXLINK officially announced a contract migration plan, which will redeem 1 billion UXLINK tokens at a 1:1 ratio on the Ethereum mainnet. The new contract eliminates the burn mechanism; users on centralized exchanges (CEXs) and on-chain can redeem tokens manually or through a web portal. A snapshot taken during the initial transfer by the hacker will determine user eligibility. The first batch of CEX redemptions is expected to be completed within 1-5 business days, depending on the CEX's response time. The schedule for additional CEX compensation depends on the stablecoin's recovery. The on-chain redemption tool is expected to be developed and launched within 5 business days. A separate compensation plan will be provided to affected users. UXLINK is actively recovering the assets sold by the hacker through DEXs, cross-chain bridges, and CEXs. Based on the recovery progress, UXLINK will provide a compensation plan to the community (including CEX users), including but not limited to a buyback program, staking rewards/benefits, and trading incentives.