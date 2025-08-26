Valencia Moves Closer To Securing Naming Rights For Nou Mestalla

Valencia is yet to move into its more modern home, a vision of which is pictured here.

VALENCIA CF

Spanish La Liga club Valencia has drawn nearer to finding a naming rights partner for its upcoming Nou Mestalla stadium after teaming up with sports and entertainment consultants Elevate Sports.

Elevate, based in the United States, began helping Premier League side Everton unite with commercial law firm Hill Dickinson for its newly named home—the Hill Dickinson Stadium—in 2022. Many teams’ facilities are already connected to outside organizations; Barcelona’s Spotify Camp Nou and Atlético Madrid’s Riyadh Air Metropolitano are two such examples in Spain.

Of course, finances are the motivation. Clubs receive extra income from selling their stadium name rights to a third party, although some decide against it to protect the brand’s tradition. In Valencia’s instance, it’s part of a wider ploy to generate revenue, from selling more tickets to hospitality, when departing its 102-year-old Mestalla for the new base in the summer of 2027, as is predicted.

“Partnering up with Elevate to commercialize the naming rights for the Nou Mestalla is a decisive step in our journey toward the future,” said Javier Solís, Valencia’s managing director. “This collaboration guarantees that we align ourselves with a global brand that shares our values ​​and vision, while providing us with the necessary resources to strengthen our sporting ambitions.”

Valencia’s new stadium has been in the offing for a while, with the initial plan made as early as 2006. After delays, construction resumed in January for a venue that could appear at the World Cup in 2030. Spain, Portugal, and Morocco will be hosting the FIFA tournament in five years.

Back to the present, Valencia is still awaiting its first win on the field this season after a tie at home to Real Sociedad and a loss away at Osasuna. The side has been at the wrong end of the table in recent campaigns, but enjoyed a resurgence under coach Carlos Corberán during the second half of the 2024/25 season. In the long run, it’s a step closer to a new era.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/henryflynn/2025/08/26/valencia-moves-closer-to-securing-naming-rights-for-nou-mestalla/

