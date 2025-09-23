The post Validator Migration Deadline Nears as New Investment Product Debuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain 23 September 2025 | 07:30 Operators on the XRP Ledger are being pressed to update their systems as the network transitions from the old XRPL Foundation – now rebranded as the Inclusive Financial Technology Foundation – to the newly established XRPL Foundation. The change involves the default Unique Node List (dUNL), a roster of trusted validators that helps maintain consensus on the network. Validators still connected to the outdated list risk losing connectivity as early as September 30, 2025, when support for the old configuration begins winding down. By January 18, 2026, the deprecated list will expire entirely, leaving any unpatched nodes unable to rely on the XRPL Foundation’s validator set. Community validator Vet highlighted the urgency on X, warning that the first cutoff is only days away. Without action, operators depending solely on the old list could see their nodes disrupted or disconnected from the ledger. DeFi Expansion: New XRP Yield Token Launches At the same time, a new development is reshaping the XRP ecosystem. Axelar Network and Midas, working with Interop Labs, have introduced mXRP – a liquid staking token designed to generate up to 10% APY for holders. Built on the XRP Ledger’s new EVM-compatible sidechain, mXRP uses audited smart contracts to enable XRP-denominated yield strategies. Assets are bridged into the protocol through Axelar, which connects to more than 80 blockchains. That interoperability gives XRP holders a path to deploy capital across DeFi ecosystems while still earning a base yield. Developers hope the token will “kickstart” DeFi activity on XRPL, where yields on lending platforms have historically been less than 1%. By aggregating yield from multiple strategies, mXRP aims to position itself as the highest-returning XRP product on the market. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial,… The post Validator Migration Deadline Nears as New Investment Product Debuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain 23 September 2025 | 07:30 Operators on the XRP Ledger are being pressed to update their systems as the network transitions from the old XRPL Foundation – now rebranded as the Inclusive Financial Technology Foundation – to the newly established XRPL Foundation. The change involves the default Unique Node List (dUNL), a roster of trusted validators that helps maintain consensus on the network. Validators still connected to the outdated list risk losing connectivity as early as September 30, 2025, when support for the old configuration begins winding down. By January 18, 2026, the deprecated list will expire entirely, leaving any unpatched nodes unable to rely on the XRPL Foundation’s validator set. Community validator Vet highlighted the urgency on X, warning that the first cutoff is only days away. Without action, operators depending solely on the old list could see their nodes disrupted or disconnected from the ledger. DeFi Expansion: New XRP Yield Token Launches At the same time, a new development is reshaping the XRP ecosystem. Axelar Network and Midas, working with Interop Labs, have introduced mXRP – a liquid staking token designed to generate up to 10% APY for holders. Built on the XRP Ledger’s new EVM-compatible sidechain, mXRP uses audited smart contracts to enable XRP-denominated yield strategies. Assets are bridged into the protocol through Axelar, which connects to more than 80 blockchains. That interoperability gives XRP holders a path to deploy capital across DeFi ecosystems while still earning a base yield. Developers hope the token will “kickstart” DeFi activity on XRPL, where yields on lending platforms have historically been less than 1%. By aggregating yield from multiple strategies, mXRP aims to position itself as the highest-returning XRP product on the market. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial,…

Validator Migration Deadline Nears as New Investment Product Debuts

2025/09/23 12:34
  • 23 September 2025
  • 07:30

Operators on the XRP Ledger are being pressed to update their systems as the network transitions from the old XRPL Foundation – now rebranded as the Inclusive Financial Technology Foundation – to the newly established XRPL Foundation.

The change involves the default Unique Node List (dUNL), a roster of trusted validators that helps maintain consensus on the network. Validators still connected to the outdated list risk losing connectivity as early as September 30, 2025, when support for the old configuration begins winding down. By January 18, 2026, the deprecated list will expire entirely, leaving any unpatched nodes unable to rely on the XRPL Foundation’s validator set.

Community validator Vet highlighted the urgency on X, warning that the first cutoff is only days away. Without action, operators depending solely on the old list could see their nodes disrupted or disconnected from the ledger.

DeFi Expansion: New XRP Yield Token Launches

At the same time, a new development is reshaping the XRP ecosystem. Axelar Network and Midas, working with Interop Labs, have introduced mXRP – a liquid staking token designed to generate up to 10% APY for holders.

Built on the XRP Ledger’s new EVM-compatible sidechain, mXRP uses audited smart contracts to enable XRP-denominated yield strategies. Assets are bridged into the protocol through Axelar, which connects to more than 80 blockchains. That interoperability gives XRP holders a path to deploy capital across DeFi ecosystems while still earning a base yield.

Developers hope the token will “kickstart” DeFi activity on XRPL, where yields on lending platforms have historically been less than 1%. By aggregating yield from multiple strategies, mXRP aims to position itself as the highest-returning XRP product on the market.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

