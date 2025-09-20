Valour Debuts Bitcoin Staking ETP on LSE, Providing Investors With Annual Yield

Valour Digital Securities, a subsidiary of DeFi Technologies (DEFT), debuted its bitcoin BTC$115,538.78 staking exchange-traded product (ETP) on the London Stock Exchange, expanding the reach of a product that started trading in Germany almost a year ago.

The 1Valour Bitcoin Physical Staking (1VBS) product offers professional and institutional investors exposure to bitcoin with an additional 1.4% annual staking yield and has been available on Deutsche Börse’s Xetra platform since Nov. 5, 2024. It now trades on multiple European exchanges.

Each share is backed 1:1 with bitcoin held in cold storage by Copper. The yield is added to the net asset value (NAV), which is published daily along with entitlements and indicative prices.

Shares of DeFi Technologies fell 3.12% to $2.63 in early Nasdaq trading.

Access to the new London-listed ETP is limited to professional investors under current U.K. rules. Retail investors will be able to access crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs) on recognized investment exchanges such as the LSE starting Oct. 8, under Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rules.