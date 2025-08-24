VanEck and Jito Submit S-1 for JitoSOL ETF

Key Points: VanEck and Jito file for a Solana-backed ETF.

Awaiting SEC approval and market reactions.

Could enhance institutional interest in staking.

VanEck and Jito have filed an S-1 with the SEC for a proposed VanEck JitoSOL ETF, the first ETF fully backed by Solana’s JitoSOL token.

This potential ETF listing could integrate liquid staking into traditional finance, influencing market access to blockchain yields and spurring broader institutional adoption if approved.

VanEck and Jito Aim for Solana-Backed ETF Approval

VanEck, a major asset manager, alongside Jito, has officially submitted an S-1 form to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This filing introduces the first ETF fully supported by Solana’s JitoSOL token. The collaborative initiative was cultivated over months, involving close interactions with regulatory entities. Principal figures within VanEck and Jito have emphasized the bridging of decentralized and traditional finance.

The potential introduction of this ETF into the market represents a significant shift towards integrating liquid staking tokens within traditional finance frameworks. The anticipated approval could channel substantial institutional capital into the existing Solana staking ecosystem, increasing the depth of liquidity pools.

Potential Impacts: Institutional Interest and Market Liquidity

Did you know? VanEck previously launched the first Bitcoin and Ether spot ETFs in 2024. Such launches historically increase the liquidity for underlying assets and significantly influence market dynamics, particularly in driving institutional capital towards crypto investments.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Jito Staked SOL, symbolized as JITOSOL, currently trades at $249.09, with a market cap of $3.08 billion. Recent price upticks include a 3.12% rise over the past 24 hours, and a notable 42.17% hike over the past 60 days. The circulating supply hovers around 12.40 million as of August 23, 2025.

Jito Staked SOL(JITOSOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:05 UTC on August 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team suggests that if the VanEck JitoSOL ETF gains approval, it may lead to increased financial interest from institutional investors, further validating the technological and regulatory frameworks supporting liquid staking mechanisms within ETFs. These outcomes could drive notable advancements within the blockchain finance domain once regulatory paths are clarified.