VanEck Files to Launch Staked Solana (SOL) ETF Backed by Liquid Staking Token JitoSOL

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 15:41
Threshold
T$0.01705+6.82%
U
U$0.02+43.67%
Solana
SOL$203.54+11.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10101+0.13%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01406+5.00%

Asset manager VanEck has filed to launch a staked solana SOL$206.04 exchange-traded fund (ETF), signaling continued interest in bringing blockchain-native yield-bearing assets to traditional investment rails.

The application, submitted Friday as an S-1 registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is the first of two filings required to list the fund. If approved, the ETF would hold JitoSOL, a liquid staking token native to the Solana blockchain. JitoSOL reflects ownership of SOL tokens that have been staked and also accrues the staking rewards earned by those tokens.

Unlike traditional ETFs, this product would not just track the price of SOL but also the income generated by staking — effectively baking Solana’s yield into a publicly traded product.

The SEC has been in ongoing discussions with ETF providers, including VanEck, about whether staking components can be integrated into existing and proposed crypto investment funds.

Regulatory bottlenecks

Speaking at an industry panel in Jackson Hole earlier this week, SEC Chair Paul Atkins said the Commission is looking to clear regulatory bottlenecks that slow innovation.

“There’s a lot of spring cleaning that needs to be done at the SEC,” he said. “We cannot have things so abstruse that lawyers can’t give opinions to clients.”

Atkins said the agency’s future rules should be flexible and designed to evolve. He added that the SEC wants to continue its legacy of adapting to new technologies, hinting at a more open stance toward crypto asset products like liquid staking ETFs.

VanEck joins a number of asset managers looking to launch a staked solana fund, including Fidelity, Grayscale and Franklin Templeton.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/22/vaneck-aims-to-take-solana-s-liquid-staking-to-tradfi-investors-via-jitosol-etf

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

Canadian digital asset firm Sol Strategies has filed for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market amid its US market expansion strategy. Key Takeaways: Sol Strategies has filed to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE” as part of its U.S. expansion. The firm holds over 420,000 SOL tokens and is positioning itself as a blockchain-focused investment vehicle. Sol Strategies will follow Canadian governance standards and remain exempt from certain US rules. The company, which currently trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), aims to have its common shares listed under the ticker “STKE” on Nasdaq, according to a Form 40-F registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The listing comes as Sol Strategies reveals it holds over 420,000 SOL tokens, which makes the firm one of the more prominent institutional holders of Solana’s native asset. Source: SEC Sol Strategies Eyes Growth as Digital Asset Investment Vehicle Sol Strategies is positioning itself as a digital asset investment vehicle with a focus on emerging blockchain technologies. In its filing, the company cited expectations of further growth driven by Solana’s growing market share in asset tokenization and the digital asset infrastructure landscape. The company also revealed it has 172.2 million common shares outstanding, along with a range of convertible securities—including over 12 million warrants and 5.3 million stock options. These figures point to a potentially active capitalization table, should investor interest pick up following a successful U.S. listing. Sol Strategies qualifies as a “foreign private issuer” under SEC rules, which exempts it from certain U.S. regulatory requirements, including proxy solicitation rules and Section 16 filings. It intends to continue following Canadian governance practices under the CSE framework, which differ in several ways from U.S. standards. For instance, its board does not require a majority of independent directors, and it does not maintain separate nominating or compensation committees as mandated by Nasdaq for domestic issuers. Despite the listing ambitions, the firm acknowledged a range of risks, including the evolving nature of crypto regulation, potential volatility in digital asset prices, and the uncertainty surrounding classification of certain tokens under securities laws. SOL Strategies Files $1B Shelf Prospectus for Future Growth In May, SOL Strategies filed a preliminary shelf prospectus in Canada on May 27, aiming to raise up to $1 billion . While the company has no immediate fundraising plans, the filing is a strategic move to create financing flexibility as it targets expansion within the Solana ecosystem. Once approved, the shelf will allow SOL Strategies to offer a mix of securities, ranging from common shares to debt instruments, over time without re-filing for each issuance. In April, the company also secured a $500 million convertible note facility from ATW Partners in April. Proceeds will be used to acquire and stake SOL tokens on SOL Strategies’ own validators. The notes are interest-bearing in SOL and performance-linked, aligning the firm’s capital strategy with Solana’s staking economy. In another development, SOL Strategies has signed an MOU with Superstate to explore issuing tokenized company shares on the Solana blockchain. The initiative, still subject to regulatory review, would mark one of the first attempts to move public equity on-chain.
SynFutures
F$0.007526+5.12%
U
U$0.02+43.67%
Solana
SOL$203.56+11.27%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/19 14:29
Partager
Apple Addresses Zero-Day Vulnerability Threatening Crypto Wallets

Apple Addresses Zero-Day Vulnerability Threatening Crypto Wallets

TLDR Apple released an urgent fix for a zero-day vulnerability in iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The flaw could allow hackers to steal cryptocurrency if private keys or credentials are exposed. Hackers can exploit the flaw by sending malicious images to target devices. Apple confirmed active exploitation of the vulnerability by sophisticated attackers. Apple has issued [...] The post Apple Addresses Zero-Day Vulnerability Threatening Crypto Wallets appeared first on CoinCentral.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005637+3.98%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/23 15:02
Partager
TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

TOKEN2049 Dubai (18-19 April) will host an impressive and diverse lineup of speakerss, including Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram; Bryan Johnson, Founder of Blueprint; Balaji Srinivasan, Author of The Network State; Richard Teng, CEO of Binance; and 200+ more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10096+0.10%
Partager
PANews2024/04/05 19:24
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

Apple Addresses Zero-Day Vulnerability Threatening Crypto Wallets

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

Orange Middle East and Africa, The Hashgraph Association and Dar Blockchain join forces for the Hedera Africa Hackathon competition

Japan's Financial Services Agency plans to reform cryptocurrency taxation, proposing a flat 20% tax rate