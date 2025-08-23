VanEck Introduces TruSector ETFs for Precise Market-Cap Sector Exposure



Felix Pinkston



VanEck’s TruSector ETFs aim to enhance asset allocation by offering full market-cap sector exposure, aligning closely with sector benchmarks for improved precision.











VanEck has unveiled its TruSector ETFs, a new suite of exchange-traded funds designed to provide investors with full market-cap sector exposure. According to VanEck, these ETFs are crafted to assist asset allocators in tracking sector benchmarks with enhanced precision.

Understanding TruSector ETFs

The TruSector ETFs are structured to represent true market weights of various sectors within the S&P 500 Index. This approach allows investors to gain comprehensive exposure to leading industries in the U.S. economy, such as information technology and consumer discretionary sectors. By aligning closely with market-cap weights, these ETFs aim to offer more accurate sector representation, which is crucial for asset allocation strategies.

Key Sector Indices

The S&P 500 Information Technology Total Return Index and the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Total Return Index are among the key benchmarks that the TruSector ETFs aim to reflect. These indices include companies across diverse industries like software, semiconductors, retail, and media, and they measure total returns by including both price performance and reinvested dividends.

Investment Risks and Considerations

Investing in these ETFs involves significant risks, including those associated with sector-specific investments such as the consumer discretionary and information technology sectors. Other risks include market volatility, operational risks, and issues specific to medium- and large-capitalization companies. Investors are advised to consider these factors carefully before investing.

VanEck emphasizes the importance of reviewing the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses associated with the funds. Detailed information is available in the prospectus, which should be read thoroughly to ensure informed investment decisions.

For more information on VanEck’s TruSector ETFs, visit the official site of VanEck.

Image source: Shutterstock



