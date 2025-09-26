The post VanEck Meets SEC Crypto Task Force – Tokenization, DeFi, and More appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News VanEck, a global investment management firm, recently met with the SEC’s Crypto Task Force to discuss digital assets and their regulation.  The meeting highlights that the gap between traditional finance and digital assets is narrowing, as regulators and market participants explore ways to integrate blockchain-based solutions into mainstream investment products. Generic Listing Standards, Tokenisation and …The post VanEck Meets SEC Crypto Task Force – Tokenization, DeFi, and More appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News VanEck, a global investment management firm, recently met with the SEC’s Crypto Task Force to discuss digital assets and their regulation.  The meeting highlights that the gap between traditional finance and digital assets is narrowing, as regulators and market participants explore ways to integrate blockchain-based solutions into mainstream investment products. Generic Listing Standards, Tokenisation and …

VanEck Meets SEC Crypto Task Force – Tokenization, DeFi, and More

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/26 18:46
DeFi
DEFI$0.001486-6.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07412-9.45%
MetYa
MET$0.2276-1.42%
VanEck Meets SEC Crypto Task Force – Tokenization, DeFi, and More

The post VanEck Meets SEC Crypto Task Force – Tokenization, DeFi, and More appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

VanEck, a global investment management firm, recently met with the SEC’s Crypto Task Force to discuss digital assets and their regulation. 

The meeting highlights that the gap between traditional finance and digital assets is narrowing, as regulators and market participants explore ways to integrate blockchain-based solutions into mainstream investment products.

Generic Listing Standards, Tokenisation and Staking

The agenda included several key topics related to digital assets and exchange-traded products.

A key part of the discussion focused on how the proposed Generic Listing Standards for commodity- and crypto-based ETFs would apply to liquid staking tokens. The team also discussed staking practices for commodity- and crypto-based ETFs, focusing on the liquidity risk policies and procedures required under the Generic Listing Standards.

VanEck also discussed tokenization of private and registered funds, including the implications of tokenizing ETFs and the responsibilities of the underlying issuer in this process.

Global Initiatives and DeFi Insights 

VanEck also shared insights from its global tokenization initiatives. Additional topics discussed included decentralized finance and crypto regulation, such as tokenized securities and initial coin offerings (ICOs), and how they fit within the current securities registration framework. 

The conversation also covered the Advisers Act Custody Rule and potential updates to safeguard digital assets, including the use of Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology to securely manage certain crypto holdings.

  • Also Read :
  •   Jim Cramer Says American Bitcoin (ABTC)  Investors Risk Losing It All – Here’s Why
  •   ,

Key VanEck representatives at the meeting included Wyatt Lonergan, General Partner; Kyle F. DaCruz, Director of Digital Assets Product; Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Assets Research; Jonathan R. Simon, General Counsel, and Matthew A. Babinsky, Associate General Counsel.

Nate Geraci, the President of the ETF Store emphasized that this is a major development that the market should be watching closely, which could shape the future of ETFs on blockchain.

The Future of Tokenized ETFs

VanEck’s discussions with the SEC show that interest in tokenized ETFs and bringing digital assets into traditional finance is increasing. Regulators are seriously considering how blockchain technology could improve market efficiency, accessibility, and transparency in investment products.

The SEC and CFTC will also host a roundtable on September 29 to discuss ways to harmonize crypto regulations.

As of June 30, 2025, VanEck manages $132.9 billion in assets and offers a variety of investment vehicles. By combining smart, forward-looking strategies, both active and passive, they offer unique ways to access emerging markets, new industries, and fresh opportunities in traditional investments.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News

FAQs

What are tokenized ETFs?

Tokenized ETFs are traditional exchange-traded funds represented by digital tokens on a blockchain, potentially increasing efficiency and accessibility for investors.

What is the future of crypto ETFs?

The future looks promising as major firms like VanEck work with regulators to establish clear standards for crypto-based and staking-enabled ETFs.

How does staking work for an ETF?

A staking ETF would hold crypto assets that earn rewards, similar to interest. The fund manages the technical process, offering a passive way to gain exposure.

What are the benefits of tokenizing assets?

Tokenization can make markets more efficient by using blockchain to streamline processes, enhance transparency, and offer 24/7 trading of traditional assets.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Globenewswire, Grayscale announced that Grayscale Near Trust has begun trading on the U.S. secondary market OTCQB operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. under the code GSNR.
NEAR
NEAR$2.674-8.14%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004105+1.55%
FUND
FUND$0.0188+9.62%
Partager
PANews2025/09/26 21:08
Partager
Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Jinshi, CNBC commented that US core PCE inflation remained largely stable in August, which may allow the Federal Reserve to maintain its previously planned pace of interest rate cuts. The US Department of Commerce reported on Friday that the PCE price index rose 0.3% month-over-month in August, bringing the overall annualized inflation rate to 2.7%. The more closely watched core PCE price index, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2% month-over-month, bringing the annualized rate to 2.9%. Although the Fed's inflation target is 2%, these data are unlikely to change the course of policymakers, who stated last week that they expected two more 25 basis point rate cuts before the end of the year.
Core DAO
CORE$0.3742-4.39%
MAY
MAY$0.0379-1.50%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.055-4.26%
Partager
PANews2025/09/26 20:48
Partager
Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

PANews reported on September 26th that Mira announced on the X platform that due to excessive traffic, the server crashed and token claims are now open through a backup link. Officials also released query and claim links, and reminded users to only trust information released by the official Mira Network and Mira Foundation accounts.
Mira
MIRA$1.677+235.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01146-3.69%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00505-9.49%
Partager
PANews2025/09/26 21:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

Huma Finance: The second round of airdrops for the first quarter is now live

REX-Osprey Debuts First U.S. Spot ETFs Offering Exposure To XRP, Dogecoin ⋆ ZyCrypto