VanEck Meets SEC Crypto Task Force – Tokenization, DeFi, and More

VanEck, a global investment management firm, recently met with the SEC’s Crypto Task Force to discuss digital assets and their regulation.

The meeting highlights that the gap between traditional finance and digital assets is narrowing, as regulators and market participants explore ways to integrate blockchain-based solutions into mainstream investment products.

Generic Listing Standards, Tokenisation and Staking

The agenda included several key topics related to digital assets and exchange-traded products.

A key part of the discussion focused on how the proposed Generic Listing Standards for commodity- and crypto-based ETFs would apply to liquid staking tokens. The team also discussed staking practices for commodity- and crypto-based ETFs, focusing on the liquidity risk policies and procedures required under the Generic Listing Standards.

VanEck also discussed tokenization of private and registered funds, including the implications of tokenizing ETFs and the responsibilities of the underlying issuer in this process.

Global Initiatives and DeFi Insights

VanEck also shared insights from its global tokenization initiatives. Additional topics discussed included decentralized finance and crypto regulation, such as tokenized securities and initial coin offerings (ICOs), and how they fit within the current securities registration framework.

The conversation also covered the Advisers Act Custody Rule and potential updates to safeguard digital assets, including the use of Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology to securely manage certain crypto holdings.

Key VanEck representatives at the meeting included Wyatt Lonergan, General Partner; Kyle F. DaCruz, Director of Digital Assets Product; Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Assets Research; Jonathan R. Simon, General Counsel, and Matthew A. Babinsky, Associate General Counsel.

Nate Geraci, the President of the ETF Store emphasized that this is a major development that the market should be watching closely, which could shape the future of ETFs on blockchain.

The Future of Tokenized ETFs

VanEck’s discussions with the SEC show that interest in tokenized ETFs and bringing digital assets into traditional finance is increasing. Regulators are seriously considering how blockchain technology could improve market efficiency, accessibility, and transparency in investment products.

The SEC and CFTC will also host a roundtable on September 29 to discuss ways to harmonize crypto regulations.

As of June 30, 2025, VanEck manages $132.9 billion in assets and offers a variety of investment vehicles. By combining smart, forward-looking strategies, both active and passive, they offer unique ways to access emerging markets, new industries, and fresh opportunities in traditional investments.

