VanEck Preps Hyperliquid ETF as HYPE Price Pushes Higher

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/11 20:50
Union
U$0.0093-1.27%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.71-1.26%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01397-6.11%

TLDR:

  • VanEck will file for a Hyperliquid spot staking ETF in the U.S. and an ETP in Europe, per reports.
  • Hyperliquid’s token HYPE has hit a new all-time high of $56.10 after a strong seven-day rally.
  • HYPE traded between $44.45 and $56.01 over the past week, showing higher demand and tighter trading ranges.
  • Trading volume rose 5% in 24 hours, signaling stronger market participation ahead of the potential ETF launch.

VanEck is making a move that could shake up the staking ETF space. The asset manager is preparing to file for a Hyperliquid spot staking ETF in the U.S. and a similar exchange-traded product in Europe, according to a report by Blockworks. 

This could open the door for a wider audience of investors to get direct exposure to HYPE. The news comes as Hyperliquid’s token is already drawing more attention from traders.

Sources at VanEck said the firm has been focused on Hyperliquid throughout 2025. Their digital assets investment analyst confirmed the protocol has become a key part of its liquid fund strategy. 

VanEck’s digital products director said they are also exploring whether to allocate a share of profits toward token buybacks. Hyperliquid already runs buybacks nearly equal to its total platform revenue.

The timeline for the ETF filing was not confirmed. A spokesperson declined to give further details on when the application might go live. Market participants are now watching both price action and possible exchange listings that could follow.

HYPE Price Hits $56.10 ATH as Trading Volume Rises

Hyperliquid’s token is trading near record levels. Data from Coingecko shows HYPE changing hands at $54.08 at the time of writing. The token reached an all-time high of $56.10 within the past few hours. This move caps a strong week, where the token gained over 18%.

Over the last seven days, HYPE has been trading in a range of $44.45 to $56.01. The past 24 hours have seen a tighter band between $53.33 and $56.10. This suggests steady demand and consistent buying pressure.

Trading activity is also ticking up. The 24-hour volume is $649,051,731, representing a 5% increase compared to the previous day. Rising turnover often points to greater liquidity and a growing pool of active traders.

HYPE price on CoinGecko

Market watchers are speculating that a U.S. ETF could help HYPE gain listings on major exchanges such as Coinbase. This would improve access for retail investors and potentially deepen liquidity. For now, traders are eyeing whether the token can hold its new highs as excitement around VanEck’s plans builds.

The post VanEck Preps Hyperliquid ETF as HYPE Price Pushes Higher appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

As global regulatory attitudes become increasingly clear, the capital market is experiencing a new wave of stablecoin concepts. According to Wind data, the relevant index rose sharply for several consecutive
CROSS
CROSS$0.23803+4.63%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.198+0.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015984-4.64%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 20:00
Partager
SOL Rises as Nasdaq-listed Forward Completes $1.65B Raise For Solana Treasury

SOL Rises as Nasdaq-listed Forward Completes $1.65B Raise For Solana Treasury

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Solana
SOL$226.04+0.89%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015984-4.64%
Forward
FORWARD$0.00025-0.11%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/11 21:18
Partager
REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs to Launch Friday as SEC Ends Review

REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs to Launch Friday as SEC Ends Review

Highlights: REX and Osprey gain SEC clearance for five crypto ETFs, trading expected Friday. Dogecoin ETF may debut Thursday, while XRP fund predicted to attract huge inflows. SEC delays other crypto ETF applications, showing caution toward newer experimental products. Asset managers REX and Osprey have received clearance from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after completing their 75-day review period for their latest cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas noted that these funds are expected to start trading by Friday. The ETFs will track Bonk, Trump, Bitcoin, XRP, and Dogecoin, and will be offered under the joint REX-Osprey brand. Meme coin ETF era about to kick off it looks like with $DOJE slated for a Thursday launch, albeit under the 40 Act a la $SSK. There's a big group of '33 Act-ers waiting for SEC approval still. Pretty sure this is first-ever US ETF to hold something that has no utility on purpose pic.twitter.com/BIcpu1zR4o — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 9, 2025 Balchunas wrote on X that the Dogecoin fund might start trading as soon as Thursday. He also said the other funds will probably launch before the end of the week. The funds are being set up under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which makes it easier to approve products that hold things like futures contracts. This is different from the Securities Act of 1933, which was used last year for Bitcoin ETFs backed by actual Bitcoin. REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs Get Simplified Approval Under the ’40 Act Balchunas said that under the ’40 Act, the process is easier. If the SEC doesn’t object, the funds launch automatically after 75 days. The launch of Rex-Osprey’s ETFs is another step in bringing digital assets into regulated financial markets. Although these funds don’t hold crypto directly, they give both big institutions and everyday investors an easier way to get involved.  Among the new funds, the XRP ETF is attracting the most attention. Market analyst Dom Kwok predicted it could draw the biggest inflows ever seen in crypto. With more ETF application deadlines coming up in October, experts think billions of dollars could flow into the market if demand is strong. The Dogecoin ETF marks another milestone. It will be the first regulated U.S. product to give investors direct access to Dogecoin. Because of DOGE’s popularity and strong presence in crypto culture, both regular traders and big institutions are expected to take an interest. Other ETF Applications Face Delays While Rex-Osprey’s ETFs are going ahead, other applications are still on hold. The SEC has extended its review of Franklin’s Solana and XRP ETFs to November 14, and pushed back Bitwise’s Dogecoin ETF decision to November 12. BlackRock’s request to include staking in its Ethereum ETF is set for a ruling on October 30. These delays highlight the SEC’s cautious stance on newer or more experimental crypto products, even as it lets others move forward. The SEC is closely reviewing products tied to new or risky digital assets. This careful approach is causing delays. SEC delays decisions on multiple crypto ETFs The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again extended deadlines for several ETF filings, including:– BlackRock iShares Ethereum Trust (staking amendment): pushed to Oct 30– Franklin Ethereum Staking ETF:… pic.twitter.com/AeYpacyP7o — Degen Station (@Deg3nstation) September 11, 2025 The SEC said it needs more time to review products with staking parts. In May, it clarified that proof-of-stake blockchains are not securities, but liquid staking may need safeguards. This is slowing Ethereum and Solana filings, while simpler ’40 Act products move ahead. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Threshold
T$0.01623-2.11%
Union
U$0.00929-1.27%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.09247-1.24%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/11 21:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

SOL Rises as Nasdaq-listed Forward Completes $1.65B Raise For Solana Treasury

REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs to Launch Friday as SEC Ends Review

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

‘DeFi prime broker’ Project 0 launches on Solana with unified margins