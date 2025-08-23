VanEck pushes liquid staking into ETFs with JitoSOL filing

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/23 02:28

VanEck’s groundbreaking S-1 proposes a fund solely holding the staking derivative, JitoSOL. This move tests recent SEC guidance that opened a potential path for liquid staking tokens to enter regulated exchange-traded products.

Summary
  • VanEck filed an S-1 for a JitoSOL ETF, a fund fully backed by the liquid staking token for staked Solana.
  • The filing tests recent SEC guidance allowing certain liquid staking tokens in regulated ETFs.
  • This proposal follows REX-Osprey’s integration of JitoSOL into its own Solana staking ETF

On August 22, the Jito Foundation announced that investment manager VanEck had formally filed an S-1 registration statement with the SEC for a novel exchange-traded fund. Unlike traditional spot crypto ETFs, the proposed VanEck JitoSOL ETF would be exclusively composed of JitoSOL, a liquid staking token that represents staked Solana plus its accrued rewards.

The filing is the direct result of a meticulous, multi-month campaign by Jito’s legal and policy teams to engage with SEC staff and align the structure of liquid staking tokens with the regulator’s emerging framework, the foundation said.

The regulatory blueprint behind JitoSOL ETF

According to the announcement, the foundation’s Chief Legal Officer, Rebecca Rettig, laid the initial groundwork in March with a comprehensive analysis arguing that JitoSOL operates as decentralized infrastructure, not a security. This report provided the crucial legal thesis that subsequent SEC staff statements would seemingly echo.

The momentum accelerated with key SEC interventions in May and August. The May staff statement on protocol staking drew a critical distinction, clarifying that certain staking activities do not inherently implicate securities laws. This was followed by an August statement that provided additional clarity specifically on liquid staking tokens, effectively building a policy foundation that a product like the VanEck JitoSOL ETF could stand on.

For investors, the significance is operational and economic. By using JitoSOL as the underlying asset, the ETF structure solves a fundamental liquidity problem inherent in staking. The token eliminates unbonding periods, allowing the fund to manage daily creations and redemptions seamlessly while the underlying SOL continues to earn staking rewards.

VanEck’s proposal arrives just one month after REX-Osprey moved to integrate JitoSOL into its own Solana staking ETF, signaling a burgeoning institutional arms race centered on yield-bearing strategies. This back-to-back activity underscores a broader trend: asset managers are rapidly moving beyond simple spot exposure and are now competing to offer investors efficient access to crypto’s native yield economy within regulated wrappers. 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Fed chair's dovish pivot sends crypto markets flying, with Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin leading the altcoin rally.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006425+11.44%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 03:29
Partager
Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Ripple and Japan’s financial giant SBI Holdings will launch the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin in Japan by early 2026, tapping into the country’s newly updated digital asset regulations.  As per the official announcement, the rollout will take place through SBI VC Trade, the group’s licensed crypto exchange, with the goal of improving the reliability and convenience of stablecoin use in Japan. Japan’s stablecoin framework, established under amendments to the Payment Services Act effective June 2023, requires that only licensed entities can issue or distribute fiat-backed stablecoins. This regulatory structure aims to ensure compliance, bank-grade oversight, and transparency in theContinue reading on DailyCoin.
VinuChain
VC$0.00399-2.20%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0714-1.24%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04327+10.97%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 03:20
Partager
Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702

Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702

The post Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A single phishing attack drained nearly $1 million worth of tokens from a crypto investor who unknowingly signed a batch of malicious transactions disguised as Uniswap swaps, according to blockchain security firm Scam Sniffer. In an Aug. 22 post on X, Yu Xiang, founder of blockchain security firm SlowMist, noted that the incident involved five tokens siphoned through a transaction exploiting Ethereum’s new EIP-7702 mechanism. He explained: “From the perspective of a phished user, it goes like this: the user opens a phishing website, a wallet signature prompt pops up, the user clicks confirm, and with just that one action, all valuable assets in the wallet address vanish in a snap.” EIP-7702 was introduced in the Pectra upgrade to streamline the Ethereum user experience. The feature allows a wallet to act like a temporary smart contract, making it possible to batch multiple transactions, enable gas sponsorship, or set spending limits in one step. In principle, the delegation is revocable and network-specific. However, attackers have found ways to weaponize the feature in practice. Crypto market maker Wintermute has warned that the standard’s implementation is being exploited at scale. Its June analysis showed that more than 90% of EIP-7702 delegations were linked to malicious contracts. The firm pointed out that many of these contracts are simple copy-paste scripts that scan for vulnerable wallets and drain their holdings automatically. Considering this, Scam Sniffer and Xiang urged crypto users to take extra care before signing wallet requests. They recommended verifying domain names, avoiding rushed confirmations, and rejecting signatures that seem unclear or overly broad. They also stated that some of the red flags that could arise include requests for unlimited token approvals, contract upgrades under EIP-7702, or transaction simulations that do not match expectations. Mentioned in this article Latest Alpha Market Report Source: https://cryptoslate.com/crypto-investor-loses-1m-in-uniswap-scam-exploiting-ethereums-eip-7702/
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1326+13.72%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10229+2.25%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01472+10.26%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:48
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

PA Daily | Treasure will terminate game operations and Treasure Chain; US House of Representatives Committee passes stablecoin regulation bill