VanEck Seeks SEC Approval for First Solana Staking Token ETF

Asset-manager VanEck filed a Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on 22 August seeking to launch the VanEck JitoSOL ETF, an exchange-traded fund that would hold JitoSOL, a liquid staking token linked to the Solana blockchain.

If approved, the product would be the first U.S. ETF fully backed by a liquid staking token and the first to give investors regulated exposure to Solana staking rewards. The filing underscores rising institutional interest in decentralized-finance yield strategies and tests the regulator’s stance on staking-based funds.

VanEck, which oversees roughly $89 billion in assets, has previously pursued spot cryptocurrency ETFs. The SEC has yet to clear any staking-focused ETF, leaving the timeline for a decision on the JitoSOL application uncertain.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.