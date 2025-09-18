VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead.

Grab a coffee because the firms shaping crypto’s future are not just building products, but also trying to reshape how capital flows.

Crypto News of the Day: VanEck Maps Next Frontier of Crypto Venture Investing

VanEck, a Wall Street player known for financial “firsts,” is pushing that legacy into Web3. The firsts include pioneering US gold funds and launching one of the earliest spot Bitcoin ETFs.

That same instinct drives the firm’s venture bets. Lopez said VanEck goes beyond writing checks and brings the full weight of the firm.

This extends from regulatory proximity to product experiments to founders building the next phase of crypto infrastructure. Asked about key investment priorities, Lopez highlighted stablecoins.

However, VanEck is not limiting itself to the hottest narrative, acknowledging that decentralized finance (DeFi) is having a renaissance.

The VanEck executive also noted that success will depend on new approaches to identity and programmable compliance layered on public blockchains.

Backing Legion With A New Model for ICOs

That compliance-first angle explains VanEck Ventures’ recent co-lead of Legion’s $5 million seed round alongside Brevan Howard.

Legion aims to reinvent token fundraising by making early-stage access more open while keeping it legally sound.

However, he believes Legion’s model can help solve the lemon market for tokens and usher in a new era of fully compliant, globally scalable ICOs.

Notably, the model combines instant company financing with a compliant path for retail to participate.

VanEck has also invested in firms like Dinari and Manifest, focused on tokenizing equities and real estate.

Lopez sees wallet-based systems as the gateway to a 24/7, borderless market.

With stablecoins as liquidity endpoints, he expects new categories of assets to emerge and distribution friction to collapse.

Lopez dismissed the idea that Wall Street’s tokenization push is simply an ETF sequel.

The VanEck executive also pointed to prediction-market protocols, compliance layers for public blockchains, and crypto-native neobanks as some of the most exciting frontiers.

Chart of the Day

Differences Between ICO and IPO. Source: Bitbond

Byte-Sized Alpha

Here’s a summary of more US crypto news to follow today:

Crypto Equities Pre-Market Overview

CompanyAt the Close of September 16Pre-Market Overview
Strategy (MSTR)$335.09$334.11 (-0.29%)
Coinbase (COIN)$327.91$325.33 (-0.79%)
Galaxy Digital Holdings (GLXY)$31.83$30.78 (-3.30%)
MARA Holdings (MARA)$17.53$17.35 (-1.03%)
Riot Platforms (RIOT)$17.52$17.40 (-0.68%)
Core Scientific (CORZ)$16.18$16.07 (-0.70%)
Crypto equities market open race: Google Finance

