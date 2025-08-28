VanEck’s crypto ETF crosses $500m amid blockchain boom in Europe

VanEck’s crypto-focused ETF has reached $500 million in AUM, with European expansion playing a major role.

  • VanEck Crypto and Blockchain Innovators UCITS ETF reached $500M in AUM
  • The growth of interest in digital assets in Europe played a significant role
  • The fund invests primarily in companies with more than 50% in crypto revenue

Institutional interest in digital assets is steadily growing. On Wednesday, Aug. 27, global financial firm VanEck revealed to crypto.news that its Crypto and Blockchain Innovators UCITS ETF surpassed $500 million in assets under management. This ETF invests in companies that generate at least 50% of their revenue through crypto.

Despite the volatility inherent in the blockchain space, VanEck believes that growing adoption is a structural trend. Long-term, they expect blockchain and digital assets to be deeply embedded in the global financial system.

The fund allows investors to get diversified exposure to the crypto industry. This includes payment providers, crypto miners, hardware manufacturers, and trading platforms. The fund also invests in companies that bridge the gap between traditional finance and the crypto ecosystem.

VanEck bets on Bitcoin, altcoins

VanEck is one of the most active asset managers in the crypto space, investing in a wide variety of industry segments. Most recently, on August 22, the firm proposed an ETF composed of JitoSOL, which includes staked Solana (SOL) and its rewards.

The firm is also betting on Bitcoin (BTC). On Aug. 18, VanEck analyst Nathan Frankovitz and Head of Digital Assets Research Matthew Sigel predicted that Bitcoin would reach $180,000 by the end of 2025, due to growing corporate demand.

