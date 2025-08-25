VanEck’s JitoSOL ETF Sparks Debate on Staking Yields vs Solana Price Action

VanEck’s recent ETF filing has reignited debate over whether staking yields or raw price performance matters more for long-term investors.

The firm, which has been at the forefront of the push for more digital asset exchange-traded funds (ETFs), filed with the SEC for the first spot Solana ETF fully backed by a liquid staking token (LST)—JitoSOL.

Analysts Debate Staking Yield vs Price Action

If approved, the VanEck JitoSOL ETF would become the first 100% LST-backed ETF in the US. This would mark a new stage in the institutionalization of staking-based products.

The announcement immediately fueled discussion among analysts. While community sentiment reflected optimism, one user noted that staked SOL outperformed Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, and Staked Ether since Solana launched.

Against this backdrop, researcher Tom Lombardi questioned the relevance of staking yield for JitoSOL. This is in terms of its impact on the Solana price.

More closely, the analyst highlighted the mismatch or potential disconnect between short-term price momentum and long-term staking benefits.

However, according to Matthew Sigel, VanEck’s Head of Digital Assets Research, investors should focus on the long-term compounding advantage of staking rather than immediate price impact.

Meanwhile, the debate suggests a broader divide. On the one hand, short-term traders focus on price swings.

On the other hand, asset managers, among other investors, increasingly focus on compounding yield as a risk buffer during market cycles.

Has the SEC Opened the Door for LST ETFs?

Jito, the Solana-focused staking protocol behind JitoSOL, framed the ETF filing as a milestone after almost a year-long pursuit.

The SEC’s 2025 guidance, recognizing LSTs as technical receipts representing staked assets plus rewards, has effectively cleared the compliance path.

Jito emphasized that ETFs’ advantages include liquidity discipline, investor-friendly economics, clean NAV mechanics, and closer network alignment. Notably, all these are critical elements for winning institutional trust.

For VanEck, the JitoSOL ETF is part of a strategy to bring staking economics into regulated wrappers. The financial instrument bridges the gap between emergent blockchain infrastructure and traditional allocators.

With Solana gaining traction as an institutional-grade blockchain, the ETF could offer exposure that blends yield, liquidity, and compliance.

Whether investors ultimately prioritize staking yields or pure price action, the filing signals that staking-based products are moving squarely into the regulated mainstream.

The post VanEck’s JitoSOL ETF Sparks Debate on Staking Yields vs Solana Price Action appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/vanecks-jitosol-etf-sparks-debate-on-staking-yields-vs-solana-price-action/